Pujya Doss

april 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 reasons to watch Doctor Slump

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are back! This time, they play high school super-achievers who meet again as grown-up doctors going through a rough patch

Image credits: JTBC

Second Chances & Old Rivals Back Together! 

School pressure is no joke in Korea! See how the main characters push themselves too hard in high school, only to face career meltdowns later

Image credits: JTBC

From Brainiacs to Losers? 

This drama isn't afraid to show the dark side of medicine. Expect to see workplace bullies and lawsuits gone wrong

The Real World of Doctors

Image credits: JTBC

Down on their luck, our main characters find comfort in each other, even though they used to be rivals!

Friends When You Least Expect It

Image credits: JTBC

"Doctor Slump" mixes drama with humor. Watch stressed-out adults act like kids again with video games and yummy street food!

Serious Stuff with Funny Moments

Image credits: JTBC

Ha Neul's family may be a little nosy, but they're there for her. Jeong Woo, who lacked family support, finds a home with them

A Family You Can Count On

Image credits: JTBC

Ha Neul and Jeong Woo join forces! See her research skills help him win a tough court case

Teaming Up to Fight Back! 

Image credits: JTBC

Forget cheesy romance! This drama shows how love can blossom between two people who support each other through tough times

Love in a Time of Trouble

Image credits: JTBC

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are amazing, and the whole cast is great! The plot keeps you guessing with its mix of humor, drama, and romance

Great Acting & Fun Story

Image credits: JTBC

"Doctor Slump" is a rollercoaster ride that won't leave you bored. Expect exciting plot twists and characters you'll care about!

Fast-Paced Fun!

Image credits: JTBC

