10 reasons to watch Doctor Slump
Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are back! This time, they play high school super-achievers who meet again as grown-up doctors going through a rough patch
Second Chances & Old Rivals Back Together!
School pressure is no joke in Korea! See how the main characters push themselves too hard in high school, only to face career meltdowns later
From Brainiacs to Losers?
This drama isn't afraid to show the dark side of medicine. Expect to see workplace bullies and lawsuits gone wrong
The Real World of Doctors
Down on their luck, our main characters find comfort in each other, even though they used to be rivals!
Friends When You Least Expect It
"Doctor Slump" mixes drama with humor. Watch stressed-out adults act like kids again with video games and yummy street food!
Serious Stuff with Funny Moments
Ha Neul's family may be a little nosy, but they're there for her. Jeong Woo, who lacked family support, finds a home with them
A Family You Can Count On
Ha Neul and Jeong Woo join forces! See her research skills help him win a tough court case
Teaming Up to Fight Back!
Forget cheesy romance! This drama shows how love can blossom between two people who support each other through tough times
Love in a Time of Trouble
Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are amazing, and the whole cast is great! The plot keeps you guessing with its mix of humor, drama, and romance
Great Acting & Fun Story
"Doctor Slump" is a rollercoaster ride that won't leave you bored. Expect exciting plot twists and characters you'll care about!
Fast-Paced Fun!
