It is a touching story about finding hope in the midst of loss and learning to appreciate life's precious moments
Finding hope and love in loss
The stellar starcast, including Ji Chang Wook, Sung Dong Il, Choi Sooyoung, and Won Ji An have delivered excellent performances
Stellar cast shines
Realistic portrayal of hospice care, which sheds light on the importance of end-of-life support and compassion
Reality of Hospice Care
Heartwarming relationships between patients and caregivers will make you laugh, cry, and feel inspired
Heartwarming relationships
Encourages viewers to cherish their loved ones and live life to the fullest.
Positive message
The engaging plot explores themes of family, forgiveness, and redemption
Engaging plot
Beautiful cinematography and soundtrack that enhances the emotional impact of the story
Beautiful cinematography
Multiple storylines offer diverse perspectives on the hospice experience and the power of human connection
Diverse storylines
Happy ending for all the characters leave viewers with a sense of hope and optimism
Happy ending
If You Wish Upon Me is a moving and unforgettable drama that will touch your heart and soul
Unforgettable drama
