10 reasons to watch If You Wish Upon Me

It is a touching story about finding hope in the midst of loss and learning to appreciate life's precious moments

Finding hope and love in loss

The stellar starcast, including Ji Chang Wook, Sung Dong Il, Choi Sooyoung, and Won Ji An  have delivered excellent performances

Stellar cast shines

Realistic portrayal of hospice care, which sheds light on the importance of end-of-life support and compassion

Reality of Hospice Care

Heartwarming relationships between patients and caregivers will make you laugh, cry, and feel inspired

Heartwarming relationships

Encourages viewers to cherish their loved ones and live life to the fullest.

Positive message

The engaging plot explores themes of family, forgiveness, and redemption

Engaging plot

Beautiful cinematography and soundtrack that enhances the emotional impact of the story

Beautiful cinematography

Multiple storylines offer diverse perspectives on the hospice experience and the power of human connection

Diverse storylines

Happy ending for all the characters leave viewers with a sense of hope and optimism

Happy ending

If You Wish Upon Me is a moving and unforgettable drama that will touch your heart and soul

Unforgettable drama

