10 Reasons to watch It's Okay Not to be Okay
Watch two broken souls, a caring nurse and a quirky writer, mend each other's hearts and learn to love with all their flaws.
Heartwarming Romance
The drama breaks stigmas and shows the struggles and triumphs of characters facing mental illness and neurodiversity
Honest Portrayal of Mental Health
Meet a cast of unforgettable individuals, each with their own unique story and journey of self-discovery
Compelling Characters
Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as you laugh with the quirky humor and cry with the touching moments
Laughter and Tears
Dive into a world filled with whimsical fairy tales woven into the narrative, adding a touch of magic and mystery
Beautiful Fairytale Atmosphere
Unravel a hidden family secret that keeps you guessing and adds an edge-of-your-seat element to the story
Thrilling Suspense
Witness captivating acting from talented leads Seo Ye-ji and Kim Soo-hyun who bring their characters to life with depth and nuance
Stellar Performances
Prepare to be mesmerized by stunning cinematography and a vibrant color palette that creates a visually captivating experience
Visual Treat
Find comfort and hope in the show's message of acceptance, self-love, and healing your inner wounds
Healing Message
Immerse yourself in the beautiful and emotive OST that perfectly complements the story and enhances every scene
Unforgettable Soundtrack
