 Pujya Doss

January 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 Reasons to watch It's Okay Not to be Okay

Watch two broken souls, a caring nurse and a quirky writer, mend each other's hearts and learn to love with all their flaws.

Heartwarming Romance

Image credits: tvN

The drama breaks stigmas and shows the struggles and triumphs of characters facing mental illness and neurodiversity

Honest Portrayal of Mental Health

Image credits: tvN

Meet a cast of unforgettable individuals, each with their own unique story and journey of self-discovery

Compelling Characters

Image credits: tvN

Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as you laugh with the quirky humor and cry with the touching moments

Laughter and Tears

Image credits: tvN

Dive into a world filled with whimsical fairy tales woven into the narrative, adding a touch of magic and mystery

Beautiful Fairytale Atmosphere

Image credits: tvN

Unravel a hidden family secret that keeps you guessing and adds an edge-of-your-seat element to the story

Thrilling Suspense

Image credits: tvN

Witness captivating acting from talented leads Seo Ye-ji and Kim Soo-hyun who bring their characters to life with depth and nuance

Stellar Performances

Image credits: tvN

Prepare to be mesmerized by stunning cinematography and a vibrant color palette that creates a visually captivating experience

Visual Treat

Image credits: tvN

Find comfort and hope in the show's message of acceptance, self-love, and healing your inner wounds

Healing Message

Image credits: tvN

Immerse yourself in the beautiful and emotive OST that perfectly complements the story and enhances every scene

Unforgettable Soundtrack

Image credits: tvN

