10 reasons to watch K-drama Big Mouth
The story revolves around a third-rate lawyer, Park Chang-ho, who gets entangled in a murder case and is mistaken for a genius con artist known as "Big Mouse"
Image credits: Disney+
Intriguing Plot
This drama marks the return of Lee Jong-suk to the small screen after his military service. His performance is captivating and adds depth to the character
Lee Jong-suk’s Comeback
Image credits: Disney+
Girls’ Generation’s YoonA plays Go Mi-ho, Park Chang-ho’s wife. Her strong and determined character adds an emotional layer to the story
YoonA’s Performance
Image credits: Disney+
The show is a hard-boiled noir thriller with plenty of suspense, twists, and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat
Noir Thriller
Image credits: Disney+
The characters are well-developed, with each having their own backstory and motivations. This makes the drama more engaging and relatable
Complex Characters
Image credits: Disney+
The identity of “Big Mouse” is a central mystery that keeps viewers guessing throughout the series
Mystery and Suspense
Image credits: Disney+
The drama explores themes like corruption, power struggles, and the inequalities between the rich and the poor, making it thought-provoking
Social Commentary
Image credits: Disney+
The show has a unique visual style, with exaggerated villains and stylized prison settings that give it a graphic novel feel
Stylized Visuals
Image credits: Disney+
The relationships and personal struggles of the characters add emotional depth to the story, making it more than just a thriller
Emotional Depth
Image credits: Disney+
The writing duo Jung Kyung-soon and Jang Young-chul have done a fantastic job of keeping the audience engaged with clever plotting and unexpected twists
Engaging Storytelling
Image credits: Disney+