Pujya Doss

august 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 reasons to watch K-drama Big Mouth

The story revolves around a third-rate lawyer, Park Chang-ho, who gets entangled in a murder case and is mistaken for a genius con artist known as "Big Mouse"

Image credits: Disney+

Intriguing Plot

This drama marks the return of Lee Jong-suk to the small screen after his military service. His performance is captivating and adds depth to the character

Lee Jong-suk’s Comeback

Image credits: Disney+

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA plays Go Mi-ho, Park Chang-ho’s wife. Her strong and determined character adds an emotional layer to the story

YoonA’s Performance

Image credits: Disney+

The show is a hard-boiled noir thriller with plenty of suspense, twists, and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat

Noir Thriller

Image credits: Disney+

The characters are well-developed, with each having their own backstory and motivations. This makes the drama more engaging and relatable

Complex Characters

Image credits: Disney+

 The identity of “Big Mouse” is a central mystery that keeps viewers guessing throughout the series

Mystery and Suspense

Image credits: Disney+

The drama explores themes like corruption, power struggles, and the inequalities between the rich and the poor, making it thought-provoking

Social Commentary

Image credits: Disney+

The show has a unique visual style, with exaggerated villains and stylized prison settings that give it a graphic novel feel

Stylized Visuals

Image credits: Disney+

The relationships and personal struggles of the characters add emotional depth to the story, making it more than just a thriller

Emotional Depth

Image credits: Disney+

The writing duo Jung Kyung-soon and Jang Young-chul have done a fantastic job of keeping the audience engaged with clever plotting and unexpected twists

Engaging Storytelling

Image credits: Disney+

