10 reasons to watch K-drama Dear M
Watch Jaehyun from NCT in his first acting role, bringing charm and depth to his character, Cha Min Ho
Image: KBS2
NCT’s Jaehyun’s Acting Debut
Enjoy the continuation of the beloved “Love Playlist” series, with familiar characters and new storylines
Spin-off of “Love Playlist”
Image: KBS2
Experience the excitement and heartache of first loves and college life through the eyes of six main characters
College Romance
Image: KBS2
Follow the intriguing plot of an anonymous love letter that keeps everyone guessing about the sender’s identity
Mystery of “M”
Image: KBS2
Witness the deep bonds of friendship among the characters, adding warmth and relatability to the story
Strong Friendships
Image: KBS2
Connect with characters who face real-life challenges and emotions, making their journeys feel authentic
Relatable Characters
Image: KBS2
Enjoy visually stunning scenes that capture the essence of college life and romance
Beautiful Cinematography
Image: KBS2
Feel the emotional highs and lows as characters navigate love, friendship, and personal growth
Heartfelt Moments
Image: KBS2
Get hooked on a well-paced plot that keeps you invested in the characters’ lives and relationships
Engaging Storyline
Image: KBS2
Gain a glimpse into Korean college culture and social dynamics, enriching your viewing experience
Cultural Insights
Image: KBS2