10 Reasons to Watch Mr. Queen
A modern-day chef's soul is swapped with that of a Joseon queen
Unique premise
Images: tvN
The story is full of humor and heart, with a dash of romance
Hilarious and heartwarming
Images: tvN
The cast delivers excellent performances, especially Shin Hye Sun as the queen
Strong performances
Images: tvN
The characters are complex and well-developed, with their own unique quirks and motivations
Interesting characters
Images: tvN
The plot is full of twists and turns, keeping you guessing until the very end
Intriguing plot
Images: tvN
The drama is beautifully shot, with stunning costumes and sets
Beautiful visuals
Images: tvN
The drama is historically accurate, while still being entertaining and engaging
Images: tvN
Historical accuracy
The age gap between the leads is refreshing and adds to the drama's appeal
Images: tvN
Noona romance
The OST is catchy and will stay with you long after you finish watching the drama
Catchy OST
Images: tvN
Click Here
Mr. Queen is a feel-good drama that will leave you smiling
Feel-good factor
Images: tvN