Pujya Doss

september 09, 2023

Entertainment

10 Reasons to Watch Mr. Queen 

A modern-day chef's soul is swapped with that of a Joseon queen

Unique premise 

Images: tvN

The story is full of humor and heart, with a dash of romance

Hilarious and heartwarming

Images: tvN

The cast delivers excellent performances, especially Shin Hye Sun as the queen

Strong performances

Images: tvN

The characters are complex and well-developed, with their own unique quirks and motivations

Interesting characters

Images: tvN

The plot is full of twists and turns, keeping you guessing until the very end

Intriguing plot

Images: tvN

The drama is beautifully shot, with stunning costumes and sets

Beautiful visuals

Images: tvN

The drama is historically accurate, while still being entertaining and engaging

Images: tvN

Historical accuracy

The age gap between the leads is refreshing and adds to the drama's appeal

Images: tvN

Noona romance

The OST is catchy and will stay with you long after you finish watching the drama

Catchy OST

Images: tvN

Mr. Queen is a feel-good drama that will leave you smiling

Feel-good factor

Images: tvN

