Heading 3

10 Reasons To Watch The Glory

Sugandha Srivastava

April 8, 2023

Entertainment

Song Hye Kyo portrayed the character of Moon Dong Eun in a way that reflects her hunger for revenge through her seemingly emotionless demeanour, while also showing the intense passion and anger beneath the surface 

Song Hye Kyo in a different type of role.

Source: Netflix 

Jung Ji So and Shin Ye Eun, who played the younger versions of the lead characters were able to convincingly resemble their older counterparts, Song Hye Kyo and Kim Ji Yeon’s small nuances and mannerisms

Perfect Casting

Source: Netflix 

The Glory tackles heavy themes like extreme school violence. The drama serves as a voice to shed light on the fact that there are instances where the victims do not receive the justice they deserve

Sheds Light on Real-Life Issues

Source: Netflix 

“The Glory” is not a romance drama, but the two leads had their own budding Bonnie and Clyde chemistry. It’s subtle, but it also makes the viewers anticipate how their relationship will grow 

Lee Do Hyun and Song Hye Kyo’s chemistry

Source: Netflix 

Kang Hyeon Nam is a "spy" who helps the main character, Moon Dong Eun, behind-the-scenes. Despite her difficult backstory, her character is entertaining and brings warmth to the show

Yum Hye Ran’s character

Source: Netflix 

It focuses on each of the five bullies individually. This approach gives each character almost equal screen time and allows the audience to understand their distinct personalities

Multi-layered quirky characters

Source: Netflix 

Kim Eun Sook is known for series such as “Goblin,” “The Heirs,” “Secret Garden,” etc. The romance genre is her trademark; however, she makes it so that the show doesn’t interrupt the original intentions

Kim Eun Sook and Ahn Gil Ho’s tandem

Source: Netflix 

The plot twist didn’t have a “big reveal,” but, nevertheless, had a lot of impact. It was shown so naturally, and made so much sense

Interesting plot twist.

Source: Netflix 

Similar to the game of Go or Baduk, there are various possibilities for how the hunt may unfold. Is it possible to accurately determine which individuals have become a part of Moon Dong Eun's faction

The unpredictable side characters.

Source: Netflix 

Anyone who has been a victim of bullying would know the anger and frustration while dealing with the obnoxious taunting. It takes a great toll on one’s mental health, clearly depicted in the series 

Relatable 

Source: Netflix 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here