10 reasons to watch the latest K-drama Queen of Tears
Image: SBS
Unconventional Premise
Latest South Korean hit introduces us to Baek Hyun-woo, an absurdly handsome office worker who falls for a helpless intern, Hong Hae-in. But here’s the twist: she’s the heiress to their company.
The pastel haze of K-romance has vanished. Hyun-woo despises his wife, Hae-in, who has risen to become the Queens Group CEO
Reality Bites
Just as Hyun-woo is about to hand Hae-in divorce papers, she reveals a rare brain tumor diagnosis she has only three months to live. Suddenly, his disdain turns into a lucky break
Terminal Diagnosis
“Queen of Tears” delves into the aftermath of unrealistic K-drama relationships. It’s messy, unpredictable, and startlingly human
Human Complexity
A-listers Soo-hyun and Ji-won bring depth to their characters. Their chemistry sizzles, even amidst the turmoil
Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won
The mastermind behind hits like “Crash Landing on You” weaves a compelling narrative. Her storytelling prowess keeps viewers hooked
Screenwriter Park Ji-eun
Yes, it’s predictable at times, but that’s what makes it relatable. We’ve all faced messy relationships and conflicting emotions
Predictable Yet Real
Hae-in’s relentless pursuit of successaiming for one trillion won in sales adds layers to her character. She’s more than just a CEO; she’s a woman with dreams
Workaholic
The show doesn’t shy away from portraying the less glamorous aspects of love. It’s raw, flawed, and utterly human
Ugly Beauty
Hyun-woo’s journey from disdain to rediscovery is a rollercoaster. As he grapples with mortality, he learns that love isn’t always picture-perfect it’s messy, beautiful, and worth fighting for
Rediscovering Love
