10 reasons to watch Zombie K-drama Happiness
Fresh Take on Zombies:
This isn't your typical rotting corpse apocalypse. Happiness offers a unique twist on the classic zombie with a faster, rage-filled virus
The show explores human behavior during crisis. It dives into themes of social class, trust, and what happens when people fight for survival
Social Commentary with Bite:
Trapped in a high-rise with zombies, the main characters find an unexpected spark. Watch their relationship develop amidst the chaos
A Slow Burn Romance:
Get ready for intense fight scenes and nail-biting escapes as the characters try to survive the zombie outbreak
Action-Packed Thrills:
Happiness isn't just about zombies. It features a well-developed cast with relatable struggles and tough choices
Compelling Characters:
Where did the virus come from? The show keeps you guessing as the characters try to uncover the truth
Mystery to Unravel:
Happiness offers moments of humor and heartwarming connections to balance out the intense situations
More Than Just Scares:
From the high-rise apartments to the desperate escapes, the cinematography is impressive and keeps you engaged
Visually Stunning:
The lead actors deliver fantastic performances, bringing depth and emotion to their characters
Great Performances:
Each episode ends leaving you wanting more. You'll be racing to hit play on the next one
Thrilling Cliffhangers:
