Pujya Doss

JULY 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 reasons to watch Zombie K-drama Happiness

Image credits: tvN

Fresh Take on Zombies: 

This isn't your typical rotting corpse apocalypse. Happiness offers a unique twist on the classic zombie with a faster, rage-filled virus

The show explores human behavior during crisis. It dives into themes of social class, trust, and what happens when people fight for survival

Image credits: tvN

Social Commentary with Bite:

Trapped in a high-rise with zombies, the main characters find an unexpected spark. Watch their relationship develop amidst the chaos

Image credits: tvN

A Slow Burn Romance:

Get ready for intense fight scenes and nail-biting escapes as the characters try to survive the zombie outbreak

Image credits: tvN

Action-Packed Thrills: 

Happiness isn't just about zombies. It features a well-developed cast with relatable struggles and tough choices

Compelling Characters: 

Image credits: tvN

Where did the virus come from? The show keeps you guessing as the characters try to uncover the truth

Mystery to Unravel:

Image credits: tvN

Happiness offers moments of humor and heartwarming connections to balance out the intense situations

More Than Just Scares:

Image credits: tvN

From the high-rise apartments to the desperate escapes, the cinematography is impressive and keeps you engaged

Visually Stunning:

Image credits: tvN

The lead actors deliver fantastic performances, bringing depth and emotion to their characters

Great Performances:

Image credits: tvN

Each episode ends leaving you wanting more. You'll be racing to hit play on the next one

Thrilling Cliffhangers:

Image credits: tvN

