Pujya Doss

september 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 reasons why BTS’ RM is the best

RM is known for his intelligence and wit. He is fluent in three languages and has a deep understanding of the world

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Wise and intelligent

RM is always striving to improve himself and BTS. He is always looking for new challenges and ways to grow

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Ambitious and driven

RM is always putting the needs of his members first. He is always there to support them and help them through tough times

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Empathetic and compassionate

RM is the main songwriter and producer for BTS. He is always coming up with new ideas and concepts for their music and performances

Creative and innovative

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM has faced many challenges in his life, but he has always persevered. He is a hard worker who is never afraid to take risks

Resilient and hardworking

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Humble and down-to-earth

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM is despite his fame and success, RM remains humble and down-to-earth. He is always willing to help others and give back to his community

RM is an inspiration to many people. He is a role model for young people and shows them that anything is possible if you set your mind to it

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Inspiring and motivational

RM is respectful of everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs. He is an advocate for diversity and inclusion

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Respectful and inclusive

RM is always honest with his members and fans. He is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it is not popular

Transparent and honest

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM has a clear vision for the future of BTS. He is optimistic about the group's potential and is always looking for ways to make a positive impact on the world

Visionary and optimistic

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

