10 reasons why BTS’ RM is the best
RM is known for his intelligence and wit. He is fluent in three languages and has a deep understanding of the world
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Wise and intelligent
RM is always striving to improve himself and BTS. He is always looking for new challenges and ways to grow
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Ambitious and driven
RM is always putting the needs of his members first. He is always there to support them and help them through tough times
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Empathetic and compassionate
RM is the main songwriter and producer for BTS. He is always coming up with new ideas and concepts for their music and performances
Creative and innovative
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM has faced many challenges in his life, but he has always persevered. He is a hard worker who is never afraid to take risks
Resilient and hardworking
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Humble and down-to-earth
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM is despite his fame and success, RM remains humble and down-to-earth. He is always willing to help others and give back to his community
RM is an inspiration to many people. He is a role model for young people and shows them that anything is possible if you set your mind to it
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Inspiring and motivational
RM is respectful of everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs. He is an advocate for diversity and inclusion
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Respectful and inclusive
RM is always honest with his members and fans. He is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it is not popular
Transparent and honest
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
RM has a clear vision for the future of BTS. He is optimistic about the group's potential and is always looking for ways to make a positive impact on the world
Visionary and optimistic
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC