10 Reasons why you can’t miss Business Proposal
A food-loving researcher goes on a blind date pretending to be her rich friend, sparking a hilarious romance with the CEO
Image credits: SBS
Hilarious Fake-Dating Romp
The sizzling chemistry between the leads makes every scene captivating, with both playful banter and heart-fluttering moments
Image credits: SBS
Swoon-Worthy Chemistry
The supportive second couple offers a sweet side story with its own unique charm, making you root for their happiness too
Second Lead Syndrome Alert
Image credits: SBS
The drama cleverly mixes office rom-com tropes with an unexpected secret identity twist that keeps things interesting
Office Shenanigans with a Twist
Image credits: SBS
Get ready for close-ups of delicious Korean dishes that will have you craving a trip to your local Korean restaurant
Food Porn for Foodies:
Image credits: SBS
From the powerful CEO outfits to the trendy styles of the younger characters, the fashion in Business Proposal is a visual treat
Fashion on Point
Image credits: SBS
The quirky best friends and eccentric office colleagues add comedic relief and heartwarming moments of friendship
Hilarious Side Characters
Image credits: SBS
The drama delivers a heartwarming and satisfying conclusion that leaves you with a smile on your face
Sweet & Satisfying Ending
Image credits: SBS
With its light-hearted plot, fast pace, and engaging story, Business Proposal is perfect for a weekend K-drama marathon.
Perfect Binge-Watch Material:
Image credits: SBS
This drama offers a perfect blend of familiar tropes and fresh takes, making it a great introduction for those new to the K-drama world.
Gateway to K-dramas:
Image credits: SBS