Pujya Doss

MARCH 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 Reasons why you can’t miss Business Proposal

A food-loving researcher goes on a blind date pretending to be her rich friend, sparking a hilarious romance with the CEO

Image credits: SBS

Hilarious Fake-Dating Romp

The sizzling chemistry between the leads makes every scene captivating, with both playful banter and heart-fluttering moments

Image credits: SBS

Swoon-Worthy Chemistry

The supportive second couple offers a sweet side story with its own unique charm, making you root for their happiness too

Second Lead Syndrome Alert

Image credits: SBS

The drama cleverly mixes office rom-com tropes with an unexpected secret identity twist that keeps things interesting

Office Shenanigans with a Twist

Image credits: SBS

Get ready for close-ups of delicious Korean dishes that will have you craving a trip to your local Korean restaurant

Food Porn for Foodies:

Image credits: SBS

From the powerful CEO outfits to the trendy styles of the younger characters, the fashion in Business Proposal is a visual treat

Fashion on Point

Image credits: SBS

The quirky best friends and eccentric office colleagues add comedic relief and heartwarming moments of friendship

Hilarious Side Characters

Image credits: SBS

The drama delivers a heartwarming and satisfying conclusion that leaves you with a smile on your face

Sweet & Satisfying Ending

Image credits: SBS

With its light-hearted plot, fast pace, and engaging story, Business Proposal is perfect for a weekend K-drama marathon.

Perfect Binge-Watch Material: 

Image credits: SBS

This drama offers a perfect blend of familiar tropes and fresh takes, making it a great introduction for those new to the K-drama world.

Gateway to K-dramas: 

Image credits: SBS

