10 Reasons why you should watch K-dramas
K-dramas revolve around interesting plots that make you instantly hooked on the show
Image: Netflix
Engrossing plot
Most K-dramas wrap up their stories in one season and episodes ranging from 12 to 16, giving you the perfect format to binge-watch over the weekend
Binge watchable
Image: tvN
Rom-com K-dramas center around slow-burn romance with many character developments that might bring you fuzzy feelings or heartbreaks
Heartwarming romance
Image: tvN
In K-dramas, the main characters are written with many layers that slowly unfold as the storyline proceeds
Intricate characters
Image: tvN
K-dramas give you the option to choose from the genre of your liking be it rom-com, thriller, high-school, fantasy, or historical, they have everything
Various genres
Image: KBS
K-dramas emphasize capturing the beauty, culture, lifestyle, language, and history of Korea, giving the perfect opportunity to learn a variety of new things
Things to learn
Image: tvN
K-dramas feature their original soundtracks sung by popular soloists and K-pop idols that will instantly evoke many emotions in your heart
Great OSTs
Image: tvN
Fashion and Beauty are a big part of creating popular K-drama characters, which ultimately provides you with useful lessons about the same
Fashion and beauty tips
Image: tvN
K-dramas effortlessly tell stories with their cinematography, setting a high standard of aesthetic that is a feast for your eyes
Visually stunning
Image: KBS
Lastly, the most important part is K-drama actors are insanely talented and good-looking, making you an instant fan of them
Talented actors
Image: tvN