 Moupriya Banerjee

august 08, 2024

Korean

10 Reasons why you should watch K-dramas

K-dramas revolve around interesting plots that make you instantly hooked on the show

Image: Netflix

Engrossing plot

Most K-dramas wrap up their stories in one season and episodes ranging from 12 to 16, giving you the perfect format to binge-watch over the weekend

Binge watchable

Image: tvN

Rom-com K-dramas center around slow-burn romance with many character developments that might bring you fuzzy feelings or heartbreaks 

Heartwarming romance

Image: tvN

In K-dramas, the main characters are written with many layers that slowly unfold as the storyline proceeds

 Intricate characters

Image: tvN

K-dramas give you the option to choose from the genre of your liking be it rom-com, thriller, high-school, fantasy, or historical, they have everything

Various genres

Image: KBS

K-dramas emphasize capturing the beauty, culture, lifestyle, language, and history of Korea, giving the perfect opportunity to learn a variety of new things

Things to learn

Image: tvN

K-dramas feature their original soundtracks sung by popular soloists and K-pop idols that will instantly evoke many emotions in your heart

Great OSTs

Image: tvN

Fashion and Beauty are a big part of creating popular K-drama characters, which ultimately provides you with useful lessons about the same

 Fashion and beauty tips

Image: tvN

K-dramas effortlessly tell stories with their cinematography, setting a high standard of aesthetic that is a feast for your eyes

 Visually stunning

Image: KBS

Lastly, the most important part is K-drama actors are insanely talented and good-looking, making you an instant fan of them

Talented actors

Image: tvN

