10 Records BTS' Jungkook broke as soloist
Here is the list of records that our golden maknae broke with his solo career as a soloist
Makna Miracles
Jungkook's Golden and JIMIN's FACE are the only albums in K-pop soloist music history with No.1 hits on the Hot 100
Chart-Topping Album
Jungkook was recorded as the K-pop soloist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify surpassing the band BTS
Spotify Star
Jungkook's single Seven ft. Latto holds the record as the longest-running no.1 hit by an Asian act on Billboard Global 200 surpassing Dynamite
Billboard History Win
His solo single Seven achieved over 1 million units sold copies in the US becoming the fastest 2023 K-pop song to do that
Million Units
Not just the Asian act, Seven also holds the record as the second longest-running 2023 song by any artist
2023 Longest Running
Jungkook is the first K-pop soloist to earn multiple No.1 hits on Billboard Global 200 singles chart History
Billboard Pro
He is also tied with PSY as the K-pop soloist with the most top 10 hits on Hot 100
Top 10
Jungkook joined Olivia Rodrigo as the only artist in history to debut their first two singles in the top 10 on Billboard
Daebak Debut
GOLDEN became the fastest debut album to score top 10 hits on Billboard Hot 100 breaking a 20-year record by Beyonce
Golden - Break
