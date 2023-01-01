Heading 3

 October 15, 2023

10 Records BTS' Jungkook broke as soloist

Here is the list of records that our golden maknae broke with his solo career as a soloist 

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

Makna Miracles

Jungkook's Golden and JIMIN's FACE are the only albums in K-pop soloist music history with No.1 hits on the Hot 100

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

Chart-Topping Album

Jungkook was recorded as the K-pop soloist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify surpassing the band BTS

Spotify Star

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

Jungkook's single Seven ft. Latto holds the record as the longest-running no.1 hit by an Asian act on Billboard Global 200 surpassing Dynamite

Billboard History Win

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

His solo single Seven achieved over 1 million units sold copies in the US becoming the fastest 2023 K-pop song to do that

Million Units

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

Not just the Asian act, Seven also holds the record as the second longest-running 2023 song by any artist 

2023 Longest Running

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

Jungkook is the first K-pop soloist to earn multiple No.1 hits on Billboard Global 200 singles chart History 

Billboard Pro

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

He is also tied with PSY as the K-pop soloist with the most top 10 hits on Hot 100

Top 10

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

Jungkook joined Olivia Rodrigo as the only artist in history to debut their first two singles in the top 10 on Billboard

Daebak Debut

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

GOLDEN became the fastest debut album to score top 10 hits on Billboard Hot 100 breaking a 20-year record by Beyonce

Golden - Break

Image: BTS’ official Instagram

