10 refreshing K-pop songs for boring weekdays
Empowering anthem that reminds you of your worth and uniqueness, uplifting your mood with its catchy beats and inspiring lyrics
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
Energetic disco-pop track that instantly boosts your spirits, making you want to dance and have fun with its vibrant melody and infectious rhythm
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Laid-back summer jam perfect for chilling out, evoking images of sunny days and cool breezes with its catchy hooks and relaxed vibe
Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS:
Image: Brave Entertainment
Futuristic and captivating, this song takes you on a journey with its dynamic sound and powerful vocals, leaving you mesmerized and craving more
Next Level by aespa:
Image: SM Entertainment
Upbeat and refreshing, ASAP injects a burst of energy into your playlist, with its addictive melody and catchy chorus that will have you singing along in no time
ASAP by STAYC:
Image: High Up Entertainment
Optimistic and bright, this song radiates positivity and hope for the future, encouraging you to embrace new beginnings with its cheerful melody and uplifting message
Hello Future by NCT DREAM:
Image: SM Entertainment
Feel-good anthem that fills you with motivation and drive, igniting your passion and determination to pursue your dreams with its energetic beats and empowering lyrics
WE GO by fromis_9:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Empowering and fierce, Queendom celebrates individuality and strength, empowering you to embrace your inner queen and conquer any challenges that come your way
Queendom by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
Dreamy and enchanting, this song captivates your senses with its ethereal sound and mesmerizing vocals, transporting you to a magical realm of beauty and wonder
Beautiful Beautiful by ONF:
Image: WM Entertainment
Chill and soothing, HAPPEN offers a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, soothing your soul with its laid-back vibe and gentle melody
HAPPEN by Heize:
Image: Studio Blue