Pujya Doss

august 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 refreshing K-pop songs for boring weekdays 

Empowering anthem that reminds you of your worth and uniqueness, uplifting your mood with its catchy beats and inspiring lyrics

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

Energetic disco-pop track that instantly boosts your spirits, making you want to dance and have fun with its vibrant melody and infectious rhythm

Dynamite by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Laid-back summer jam perfect for chilling out, evoking images of sunny days and cool breezes with its catchy hooks and relaxed vibe

Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS:

Image: Brave Entertainment

Futuristic and captivating, this song takes you on a journey with its dynamic sound and powerful vocals, leaving you mesmerized and craving more

Next Level by aespa: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Upbeat and refreshing, ASAP injects a burst of energy into your playlist, with its addictive melody and catchy chorus that will have you singing along in no time

ASAP by STAYC: 

Image: High Up Entertainment

Optimistic and bright, this song radiates positivity and hope for the future, encouraging you to embrace new beginnings with its cheerful melody and uplifting message

Hello Future by NCT DREAM:

Image: SM Entertainment

Feel-good anthem that fills you with motivation and drive, igniting your passion and determination to pursue your dreams with its energetic beats and empowering lyrics

 WE GO by fromis_9: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Empowering and fierce, Queendom celebrates individuality and strength, empowering you to embrace your inner queen and conquer any challenges that come your way

Queendom by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Dreamy and enchanting, this song captivates your senses with its ethereal sound and mesmerizing vocals, transporting you to a magical realm of beauty and wonder

 Beautiful Beautiful by ONF: 

Image: WM Entertainment

Chill and soothing, HAPPEN offers a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, soothing your soul with its laid-back vibe and gentle melody

HAPPEN by Heize:

Image: Studio Blue

