may 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 refreshing K-pop songs to start your week

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Blue Hour by TOMORROW X TOGETHER: 

A breezy tune with catchy beats, perfect for brightening your mood and setting a positive tone for the week ahead

With its refreshing melody and uplifting lyrics, this song is like a burst of fresh air, invigorating you for the week ahead

Image: IST Entertainment

In Love by VICTON: 

An energetic track that radiates warmth and positivity, inspiring you to embrace new beginnings and seize the day with confidence

Image: Source Music

Sunrise by GFRIEND:

This empowering anthem celebrates self-love and empowerment, reminding you to appreciate your uniqueness and start the week feeling special

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

With its catchy hooks and playful vibe, this song will uplift your spirits and infuse your week with a sense of joy and excitement

Image: WM Entertainment

Dolphin by OH MY GIRL: 

A dynamic track with an infectious rhythm, transporting you to a tropical paradise and filling you with energy to conquer the week ahead

Image: KQ Entertainment

Wave by ATEEZ:

This upbeat song exudes positivity and gratitude, reminding you to appreciate the little moments and kick-start your week with a smile

Give me more by VAV:

Image: A Team Entertainment

With its dreamy melody and hopeful lyrics, this song evokes a sense of serenity and optimism, setting the perfect tone for a fresh start

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Euphoria by BTS:

A lively and uplifting track that encourages you to embrace change and look forward to a bright future, igniting your motivation for the week ahead

Hello Future by NCT DREAM:

Image: SM Entertainment

This energetic song exudes passion and excitement, igniting a fire within you and energizing you to tackle the challenges of the week head-on

Fever by ENHYPEN:

Image: Belift Lab

