10 refreshing K-pop songs to start your week
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Blue Hour by TOMORROW X TOGETHER:
A breezy tune with catchy beats, perfect for brightening your mood and setting a positive tone for the week ahead
With its refreshing melody and uplifting lyrics, this song is like a burst of fresh air, invigorating you for the week ahead
Image: IST Entertainment
In Love by VICTON:
An energetic track that radiates warmth and positivity, inspiring you to embrace new beginnings and seize the day with confidence
Image: Source Music
Sunrise by GFRIEND:
This empowering anthem celebrates self-love and empowerment, reminding you to appreciate your uniqueness and start the week feeling special
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
With its catchy hooks and playful vibe, this song will uplift your spirits and infuse your week with a sense of joy and excitement
Image: WM Entertainment
Dolphin by OH MY GIRL:
A dynamic track with an infectious rhythm, transporting you to a tropical paradise and filling you with energy to conquer the week ahead
Image: KQ Entertainment
Wave by ATEEZ:
This upbeat song exudes positivity and gratitude, reminding you to appreciate the little moments and kick-start your week with a smile
Give me more by VAV:
Image: A Team Entertainment
With its dreamy melody and hopeful lyrics, this song evokes a sense of serenity and optimism, setting the perfect tone for a fresh start
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria by BTS:
A lively and uplifting track that encourages you to embrace change and look forward to a bright future, igniting your motivation for the week ahead
Hello Future by NCT DREAM:
Image: SM Entertainment
This energetic song exudes passion and excitement, igniting a fire within you and energizing you to tackle the challenges of the week head-on
Fever by ENHYPEN:
Image: Belift Lab