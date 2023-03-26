Heading 3

Satyaki Mandal

Entertainment 

MAR 26, 2023

10 Regional Actors Who Became OTT Stars

The versatile actor and director, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, has made a mark in the OTT space with his impressive performances and unique directorial style

Image: Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Instagram

From Acting to Directing

Image: Jisshu Sengupta’s Instagram

Jisshu Sengupta's acting prowess has garnered him a massive fan following, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the OTT industry

The Bengali Heartthrob

Pratik Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta in 'Scam 1992' catapulted him to nationwide fame, marking him as one of the best actors in the OTT space

Image: Pratik Gandhi’s Instagram

Rags to riches: Pratik's meteoric rise

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performances in the South Indian film industry have made her a household name. Her recent OTT ventures have only added to her immense popularity

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

The South Indian Sensation

Image: Paoli Dam’s Instagram

From Bengali cinema to OTT

Paoli Dam has carved a niche for herself in the Bengali film industry and is now making waves in the OTT space with her exceptional acting skills

Swastika Mukherjee's range as an actor has been showcased in her performances in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. Her recent OTT projects have only added to her repertoire

Image: Swastika Mukherjee’s Instagram

Versatile talent

Abhishek Banerjee's transition from a casting director to an actor has been a smooth one. His impressive performances in various OTT projects have garnered him critical acclaim

Image: Abhishek Banerjee’s Instagram

From casting director to star

Sumeet Vyas's popularity in the web series space has been unmatched. His effortless acting skills have made him a fan favorite across all age groups

Image: Sumeet Vyas’ Instagram

The king of web series

Arjun Mathur's brilliant portrayal of Karan Mehra in 'Made in Heaven' put him on the global map, making him one of the most promising actors in the OTT space 

Image: Arjun Mathur’s Instagram

Making a mark in global content

Ritwik Bhowmik's portrayal of the talented musician, Radhe, in 'Bandish Bandits' was a breakthrough performance. He has since become a sought-after actor in the OTT industry

Image: Ritwik Bhowmik’s Instagram

The musical prodigy

