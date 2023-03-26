MAR 26, 2023
10 Regional Actors Who Became OTT Stars
The versatile actor and director, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, has made a mark in the OTT space with his impressive performances and unique directorial style
Image: Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Instagram
From Acting to Directing
Image: Jisshu Sengupta’s Instagram
Jisshu Sengupta's acting prowess has garnered him a massive fan following, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the OTT industry
The Bengali Heartthrob
Pratik Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta in 'Scam 1992' catapulted him to nationwide fame, marking him as one of the best actors in the OTT space
Image: Pratik Gandhi’s Instagram
Rags to riches: Pratik's meteoric rise
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performances in the South Indian film industry have made her a household name. Her recent OTT ventures have only added to her immense popularity
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Image: Paoli Dam’s Instagram
From Bengali cinema to OTT
Paoli Dam has carved a niche for herself in the Bengali film industry and is now making waves in the OTT space with her exceptional acting skills
Swastika Mukherjee's range as an actor has been showcased in her performances in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. Her recent OTT projects have only added to her repertoire
Image: Swastika Mukherjee’s Instagram
Versatile talent
Abhishek Banerjee's transition from a casting director to an actor has been a smooth one. His impressive performances in various OTT projects have garnered him critical acclaim
Image: Abhishek Banerjee’s Instagram
From casting director to star
Sumeet Vyas's popularity in the web series space has been unmatched. His effortless acting skills have made him a fan favorite across all age groups
Image: Sumeet Vyas’ Instagram
The king of web series
Arjun Mathur's brilliant portrayal of Karan Mehra in 'Made in Heaven' put him on the global map, making him one of the most promising actors in the OTT space
Image: Arjun Mathur’s Instagram
Making a mark in global content
Ritwik Bhowmik's portrayal of the talented musician, Radhe, in 'Bandish Bandits' was a breakthrough performance. He has since become a sought-after actor in the OTT industry
Image: Ritwik Bhowmik’s Instagram
The musical prodigy
