Pujya Doss

august 30, 2023

10 Relaxing K-dramas to watch Before Bed

Follow the journey of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and her experiences as she navigates college life, self-acceptance, and love

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

This heartwarming drama revolves around a weightlifting athlete and her friends as they face challenges and find love while pursuing their dreams

 Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Image: MBC

Combining supernatural elements with romance, the story follows a timid chef who becomes possessed by a lustful ghost, leading to comedic and touching moments

Oh My Ghost

Image: tvN

Centered on a professional art curator with a secret fangirl persona, this drama blends romance, comedy, and a dash of fangirl culture

Her Private Life

Image: tvN

Mixing comedy, action, and romance, this series features a young woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard, protecting her crush and more

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

A romantic comedy about a narcissistic CEO and his efficient secretary, exploring their evolving relationship with humor and warmth

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

This sitcom-style drama follows three friends running a guesthouse in Seoul, filled with hilarious situations and quirky guests

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

A group of friends navigates love, friendship, and personal growth while living together, creating a heartwarming and relatable story

Image: Netflix

My First First Love

Set in the entertainment industry, this drama revolves around the lives of three best friends, showcasing their careers, relationships, and Aspirations

Be Melodramatic

Image: JTBC

A story of housemates entering a marriage of convenience, exploring love, life choices, and personal development

Because This Is My First Life

Image: tvN

