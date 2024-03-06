Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 Relaxing K-pop Songs To Listen

IU's soothing vocals in Palette mixed with G-Dragon's rap create a mellow atmosphere, perfect for unwinding after a long day

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

Lee Hi's Breathe is like a warm hug, comforting and serene. Its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics offer solace during turbulent times

Image: AOMG

Breathe by Lee Hi: 

BTS's Spring Day is a bittersweet melody that calms the soul. Its nostalgic lyrics and gentle rhythm evoke feelings of longing and reflection

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's Through the Night is a lullaby for troubled minds. Her soothing voice and tender lyrics bring solace, like a gentle embrace

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Taeyang's soulful voice in Eyes, Nose, Lips resonates with emotion. Its slow tempo and heartfelt lyrics create a serene ambiance

Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Chanyeol and Punch's Stay With Me is a melodic duet that soothes the heart. Its haunting melody and emotional delivery captivate listeners

Stay With Me by Chanyeol & Punch: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BTS's Let Go is like a gentle breeze on a hot day. Its calming melody and soothing vocals offer a moment of tranquility amidst chaos

Let Go by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MAMAMOO's Starry Night is a tranquil journey under the stars. Its dreamy melody and smooth vocals envelop listeners in a peaceful embrace

Starry Night by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW

IU's Ending Scene is a poignant ballad that touches the heart. Its melancholic melody and heartfelt lyrics evoke a sense of quiet introspection

Ending Scene by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Crush and Taeyeon's duet in Don't Forget is like a warm blanket on a cold night. Its soothing melody and tender harmonies offer comfort

Don't Forget by Crush ft. Taeyeon: 

Image: P Nation

Click Here