Heading 3
Pujya Doss
MARCH 06, 2024
Entertainment
10 Relaxing K-pop Songs To Listen
IU's soothing vocals in Palette mixed with G-Dragon's rap create a mellow atmosphere, perfect for unwinding after a long day
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
Lee Hi's Breathe is like a warm hug, comforting and serene. Its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics offer solace during turbulent times
Image: AOMG
Breathe by Lee Hi:
BTS's Spring Day is a bittersweet melody that calms the soul. Its nostalgic lyrics and gentle rhythm evoke feelings of longing and reflection
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's Through the Night is a lullaby for troubled minds. Her soothing voice and tender lyrics bring solace, like a gentle embrace
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Taeyang's soulful voice in Eyes, Nose, Lips resonates with emotion. Its slow tempo and heartfelt lyrics create a serene ambiance
Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang:
Image: YG Entertainment
Chanyeol and Punch's Stay With Me is a melodic duet that soothes the heart. Its haunting melody and emotional delivery captivate listeners
Stay With Me by Chanyeol & Punch:
Image: SM Entertainment
BTS's Let Go is like a gentle breeze on a hot day. Its calming melody and soothing vocals offer a moment of tranquility amidst chaos
Let Go by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MAMAMOO's Starry Night is a tranquil journey under the stars. Its dreamy melody and smooth vocals envelop listeners in a peaceful embrace
Starry Night by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW
IU's Ending Scene is a poignant ballad that touches the heart. Its melancholic melody and heartfelt lyrics evoke a sense of quiet introspection
Ending Scene by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Crush and Taeyeon's duet in Don't Forget is like a warm blanket on a cold night. Its soothing melody and tender harmonies offer comfort
Don't Forget by Crush ft. Taeyeon:
Image: P Nation