Pujya Doss

MARCH 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 Relaxing K-pop Songs to Melt Your Stress Away

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Through the Night by IU: 

IU's soothing vocals in Through the Night gently caress the ears, accompanied by a calming melody, offering solace and peace

BLACKPINK's Stay offers a serene acoustic melody and heartfelt lyrics, wrapping you in a comforting embrace, easing worries away

Image: YG Entertainment

Stay by BLACKPINK: 

J-Hope's Daydream carries a laid-back vibe with rhythmic beats and dreamy vocals, transporting you to a world of relaxation and tranquility

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Daydream by J-Hope: 

GFRIEND's ethereal harmonies in Time for the Moon Night evoke a sense of serenity, painting a picture of a peaceful moonlit evening

Image: Source Music

Time for the Moon Night by GFRIEND: 

IU's Palette embraces self-discovery with a serene melody and introspective lyrics, guiding you through moments of reflection and offering comfort in embracing your true self

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon): 

WINNER's "Everyday" radiates with upbeat vibes and catchy rhythms, providing a lively tune to lift spirits and infuse joy into everyday moments

Image: YG Entertainment

Everyday by WINNER: 

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

Dreamcatcher's "Good Night" enchants with its ethereal vocals and haunting melody, weaving a spell of tranquility that lulls you into a serene state of mind

Good Night by Dreamcatcher: 

Taeyeon's Rain embraces you with its soft piano melodies and emotive vocals, evoking a sense of peace and reflection amid a storm

Image: SM Entertainment

Rain by Taeyeon: 

DAY6's "You Were Beautiful" captivates with its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody, offering solace and comfort during times of contemplation

You Were Beautiful by DAY6: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Lovelyz's Goodnight Like Yesterday envelops you in warmth with gentle harmonies and delicate instrumentals, easing worries as you drift into peaceful slumber

Goodnight Like Yesterday by Lovelyz: 

Image: Woolim Entertainment

