10 Relaxing K-pop Songs to Melt Your Stress Away
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night by IU:
IU's soothing vocals in Through the Night gently caress the ears, accompanied by a calming melody, offering solace and peace
BLACKPINK's Stay offers a serene acoustic melody and heartfelt lyrics, wrapping you in a comforting embrace, easing worries away
Image: YG Entertainment
Stay by BLACKPINK:
J-Hope's Daydream carries a laid-back vibe with rhythmic beats and dreamy vocals, transporting you to a world of relaxation and tranquility
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Daydream by J-Hope:
GFRIEND's ethereal harmonies in Time for the Moon Night evoke a sense of serenity, painting a picture of a peaceful moonlit evening
Image: Source Music
Time for the Moon Night by GFRIEND:
IU's Palette embraces self-discovery with a serene melody and introspective lyrics, guiding you through moments of reflection and offering comfort in embracing your true self
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon):
WINNER's "Everyday" radiates with upbeat vibes and catchy rhythms, providing a lively tune to lift spirits and infuse joy into everyday moments
Image: YG Entertainment
Everyday by WINNER:
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Dreamcatcher's "Good Night" enchants with its ethereal vocals and haunting melody, weaving a spell of tranquility that lulls you into a serene state of mind
Good Night by Dreamcatcher:
Taeyeon's Rain embraces you with its soft piano melodies and emotive vocals, evoking a sense of peace and reflection amid a storm
Image: SM Entertainment
Rain by Taeyeon:
DAY6's "You Were Beautiful" captivates with its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody, offering solace and comfort during times of contemplation
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Lovelyz's Goodnight Like Yesterday envelops you in warmth with gentle harmonies and delicate instrumentals, easing worries as you drift into peaceful slumber
Goodnight Like Yesterday by Lovelyz:
Image: Woolim Entertainment