Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
February 05, 2024
10 remarkable roles of Abhishek Bachchan
The OG Bunty along with his Babli safely lives in our hearts and a big thank you to Abhishek Bachchan for emoting the role so vivaciously that we all fell for his and Rani Mukerji's raw chemistry
Bunty Aur Babli - Bunty
Image: IMDb
This KJo classic couple drama film proved that Jr Bachchan can exceptionally convey his wide range of emotions through his captivating acting range
Image: IMDb
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Rishi
Abhishek's acting metal shined with this Mani Ratnam film, as he played the role of an aspiring businessman, who fulfilled his ambitions by working hard day and night
Image: IMDb
Guru - Gurukant Desai
Jai and Ali's quirky banter in the movie Dhoom will be written in the history of best romances ever
Dhoom - ACP Jai
Image: IMDb
In his recent, Jr Bachchan played the role of a failed cricketer, who presents Anina with a new ray of hope and makes her and every one of us his loyal devotee
Ghoomer - Padam Singh
Image: IMDb
The debut web series of AB was killing. His dazzling dialogue delivery and fast-paced character arc made us all seated throughout the series
Breathe: Into the Shadows - Avinash
Image: IMDb
A rom-com by Anurag Kashyap where Abhishek plays the third fiddle and takes away all the limelight from the other two actors
Manmarziyaan - Robbie
Image: IMDb
Paa - Amol Arte
Image: IMDb
Abhishek Bachchan amazingly portrayed a reel-life father to his real-life father in this encapsulating tale of a progeria-surviving child, named Auro
Lalla Singh's aggression and strong chemistry with Sashi in the movie Yuva can't be ever forgotten
Yuva - Lallan Singh
Image: IMDb
Delhi-6 - Roshan Mehra
Image: IMDb
Delhi-6 is one of the finest movies of Abhishek Bachchan. He shines in this relatable, subtle character as an NRI
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.