Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

February 05, 2024

10 remarkable roles of Abhishek Bachchan

The OG Bunty along with his Babli safely lives in our hearts and a big thank you to Abhishek Bachchan for emoting the role so vivaciously that we all fell for his and Rani Mukerji's raw chemistry

Bunty Aur Babli - Bunty

Image: IMDb

This KJo classic couple drama film proved that Jr Bachchan can exceptionally convey his wide range of emotions through his captivating acting range

Image: IMDb

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Rishi

Abhishek's acting metal shined with this Mani Ratnam film, as he played the role of an aspiring businessman, who fulfilled his ambitions by working hard day and night

Image: IMDb

Guru - Gurukant Desai

Jai and Ali's quirky banter in the movie Dhoom will be written in the history of best romances ever

Dhoom - ACP Jai

Image: IMDb

In his recent, Jr Bachchan played the role of a failed cricketer, who presents Anina with a new ray of hope and makes her and every one of us his loyal devotee

Ghoomer - Padam Singh

Image: IMDb

The debut web series of AB was killing. His dazzling dialogue delivery and fast-paced character arc made us all seated throughout the series

Breathe: Into the Shadows - Avinash

Image: IMDb

A rom-com by Anurag Kashyap where Abhishek plays the third fiddle and takes away all the limelight from the other two actors

Manmarziyaan - Robbie

Image: IMDb

Paa - Amol Arte

Image: IMDb

Abhishek Bachchan amazingly portrayed a reel-life father to his real-life father in this encapsulating tale of a progeria-surviving child, named Auro

Lalla Singh's aggression and strong chemistry with Sashi in the movie Yuva can't be ever forgotten

Yuva - Lallan Singh

Image: IMDb

Delhi-6 - Roshan Mehra

Image: IMDb

Delhi-6 is one of the finest movies of Abhishek Bachchan. He shines in this relatable, subtle character as an NRI 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here