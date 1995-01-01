Heading 3

august 08, 2024

10 retro-themed K-dramas you must watch

Set in the financial crisis of 1988, this drama revolves around an aspiring fencer and a hardworking man trying to rebuild his life

IMAGE - tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Set in 1987, this drama depicts a complicated love story between a university student and a North Korean spy with a mission

 Snowdrop

Image: JTBC

Set in the year 1988, Reply 1988 is a slice-of-life centering around the day-to-day lives of five families residing in the same neighborhood

 Reply 1988

Image: tvN

This bittersweet drama tells a melancholic love story of a medical student and nurse in the setting of chaotic 80’s Korea

 Youth of May

Image: KBS

This drama from the popular Reply series is all about a group of students living in the same boarding as they form a close bond

 Reply 1994

IMAGE - tvN

It is a sequel to The Tale of the Nine-Tailed and follows the stories of the Gumiho brothers in 1938

 Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

Image - tvN

This teen drama is all about two girls competing for popularity in their high school in the backdrop of the 70s

 Girls’ Generation 1979

Image: KBS

In the chaotic 80s Korea, three individuals fight for their dreams, friendships, and love stories

 Oasis

Image: KBS

This amazing drama narrates the story of two strangers who get trapped in the year 1987 after mysteriously traveling back in time

My Perfect Stranger

Image: KBS

A teenager born to CODA parents mysteriously travels back in 1995 and joins a musical band with his father

Twinkling Watermelon

Image - tvN

