10 retro-themed K-dramas you must watch
Set in the financial crisis of 1988, this drama revolves around an aspiring fencer and a hardworking man trying to rebuild his life
IMAGE - tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Set in 1987, this drama depicts a complicated love story between a university student and a North Korean spy with a mission
Snowdrop
Image: JTBC
Set in the year 1988, Reply 1988 is a slice-of-life centering around the day-to-day lives of five families residing in the same neighborhood
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
This bittersweet drama tells a melancholic love story of a medical student and nurse in the setting of chaotic 80’s Korea
Youth of May
Image: KBS
This drama from the popular Reply series is all about a group of students living in the same boarding as they form a close bond
Reply 1994
IMAGE - tvN
It is a sequel to The Tale of the Nine-Tailed and follows the stories of the Gumiho brothers in 1938
Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938
Image - tvN
This teen drama is all about two girls competing for popularity in their high school in the backdrop of the 70s
Girls’ Generation 1979
Image: KBS
In the chaotic 80s Korea, three individuals fight for their dreams, friendships, and love stories
Oasis
Image: KBS
This amazing drama narrates the story of two strangers who get trapped in the year 1987 after mysteriously traveling back in time
My Perfect Stranger
Image: KBS
Click Here
A teenager born to CODA parents mysteriously travels back in 1995 and joins a musical band with his father
Twinkling Watermelon
Image - tvN