10 Revenge K-dramas you can’t miss
A man betrayed by his lover seeks revenge, but finds love and redemption along the way
Image: KBS2
The Innocent Man (Nice Guy)
A woman takes the fall for her lover's crime, seeking vengeance against those who wronged her
Image: KBS2
Secret Love
A skilled agent seeks revenge for his father's death while uncovering political corruption
Image: SBS
City Hunter
A bodyguard takes revenge on those who betrayed him while protecting a presidential candidate's daughter
Image: tvN
The K2
A high school girl uses a mysterious app to exact revenge on her bullies, learning lessons about justice and consequences
Revenge Note
Image: Oksusu
A young man plans to seduce and ruin an innocent woman to avenge his family's betrayal
Tempted (The Great Seducer)
Image: MBC
A young man with the ability to read minds teams up with a public defender to seek justice and revenge
I Hear Your Voice
Image: SBS
A man born out of wedlock plots revenge against his father's legitimate family through cunning and manipulation
Money Flower
Image: MBC
In a dystopian Korea, a judge turns court trials into reality shows to expose corruption and seek revenge
The Devil Judge
Image: tvN
After losing her wealth and status, a woman seeks revenge against those who caused her downfall
Woman of Dignity
Image: JTBC