july 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 richest K-drama actors in 2024

Pujya Doss

Kim Soo Hyun continues to be one of the highest-paid Korean actors in 2024. He has firmly established himself as a top-tier talent in the South Korean entertainment industry

Image: Goldmedalist

Kim Soo Hyun

Even if you’re not a fan of K-dramas, you might have heard of or even watched the global phenomenon drama Squid Game starring veteran actor Lee Jung Jae

Image: Creative Artists Agency

Lee Jung Jae

Song Joong Ki's career has been marked by a series of successful projects, including the film "The Battleship Island" and the TV series "Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki

Image: HighZium Studio

Hyun Bin, born Kim Tae Pyung on September 25, 1982, is one of South Korea's most prominent actors and consistently ranks among the highest-paid in the industry

Image: VAST Entertainment

Hyun Bin

Lee Min Ho, born on June 22, 1987, is another prominent figure in the world of Korean entertainment

Lee Min Ho

Image: MYM Entertainment

An iconic actress with memorable roles in "Autumn in My Heart" and "Descendants of the Sun," known for her beauty and compelling performances.

Song Hye-kyo

Image: SBS

Star of "My Love from the Star" and "Legend of the Blue Sea," she is celebrated for her beauty, talent, and high earning power in K-drama.

Jun Ji-hyun

Image: SBS

Famous for her role in "Dae Jang Geum," she remains a revered figure in the industry, commanding impressive salaries for her work.

Lee Young-ae

Image: Disney+

Acclaimed for her roles in "Queen Seondeok" and "Dear My Friends," she is recognized for her talent and significant contributions to Korean television.

Go Hyun-jung

Image: JTBC

Known for his striking looks and versatile acting skills, he has gained immense popularity not only in South Korea but also internationally

Lee Jong Suk

Image: A-Man Project HighZium Studio

