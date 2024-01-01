10 richest K-drama actors in 2024
Pujya Doss
Kim Soo Hyun continues to be one of the highest-paid Korean actors in 2024. He has firmly established himself as a top-tier talent in the South Korean entertainment industry
Image: Goldmedalist
Kim Soo Hyun
Even if you’re not a fan of K-dramas, you might have heard of or even watched the global phenomenon drama Squid Game starring veteran actor Lee Jung Jae
Image: Creative Artists Agency
Lee Jung Jae
Song Joong Ki's career has been marked by a series of successful projects, including the film "The Battleship Island" and the TV series "Vincenzo
Song Joong Ki
Image: HighZium Studio
Hyun Bin, born Kim Tae Pyung on September 25, 1982, is one of South Korea's most prominent actors and consistently ranks among the highest-paid in the industry
Image: VAST Entertainment
Hyun Bin
Lee Min Ho, born on June 22, 1987, is another prominent figure in the world of Korean entertainment
Lee Min Ho
Image: MYM Entertainment
An iconic actress with memorable roles in "Autumn in My Heart" and "Descendants of the Sun," known for her beauty and compelling performances.
Song Hye-kyo
Image: SBS
Star of "My Love from the Star" and "Legend of the Blue Sea," she is celebrated for her beauty, talent, and high earning power in K-drama.
Jun Ji-hyun
Image: SBS
Famous for her role in "Dae Jang Geum," she remains a revered figure in the industry, commanding impressive salaries for her work.
Lee Young-ae
Image: Disney+
Acclaimed for her roles in "Queen Seondeok" and "Dear My Friends," she is recognized for her talent and significant contributions to Korean television.
Go Hyun-jung
Image: JTBC
Known for his striking looks and versatile acting skills, he has gained immense popularity not only in South Korea but also internationally
Lee Jong Suk
Image: A-Man Project HighZium Studio