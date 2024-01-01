Heading 3

august 17, 2024

10 richest K-drama stars of 2024

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

Star of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and “My Love from the Star,” Kim Soo Hyun is the highest-paid K-drama actor, with a net worth of $117 million

Image:  tvN

Kim Soo-Hyun

Known for his roles in “Master’s Sun” and “Oh My Venus,” So Ji Sub is a versatile actor with a net worth of $41 million

Image: Disney Hotstar

So Ji Sub

Star of “W: Two Worlds” and “While You Were Sleeping,” Lee Jong Suk has earned $32 million from his successful acting career

Image: Disney Hotstar

Lee Jong Suk

Known for “The King: Eternal Monarch” and “Boys Over Flowers,” Lee Min Ho has a net worth of $26 million

Lee Min Ho

Image: tvN

Famous for “Vincenzo” and “Descendants of the Sun,” Song Joong Ki has a net worth of $25 million

Image: tvN

Song Joong Ki

Star of “Crash Landing on You,” Hyun Bin has a net worth of $21 million

Hyun Bin

Image: tvN

Known for “Itaewon Class” and “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” Park Seo Joon has earned $21 million from acting

Park Seo Joon

Image: tvN

Star of “Vagabond” and “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho,” Lee Seung Gi’s net worth is $16 million

Lee Seung Gi

Image: tvN

Known for “Love in the Moonlight” and “Record of Youth,” Park Bo Gum is one of the richest young actors

Park Bo Gum 

Image: tvN

Known for “Healer” and “Suspicious Partner,” Ji Chang Wook has built significant wealth from his acting career.

Ji Chang Wook

Image: tvN

