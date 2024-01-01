10 richest K-drama stars of 2024
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
Star of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and “My Love from the Star,” Kim Soo Hyun is the highest-paid K-drama actor, with a net worth of $117 million
Image: tvN
Kim Soo-Hyun
Known for his roles in “Master’s Sun” and “Oh My Venus,” So Ji Sub is a versatile actor with a net worth of $41 million
Image: Disney Hotstar
So Ji Sub
Star of “W: Two Worlds” and “While You Were Sleeping,” Lee Jong Suk has earned $32 million from his successful acting career
Image: Disney Hotstar
Lee Jong Suk
Known for “The King: Eternal Monarch” and “Boys Over Flowers,” Lee Min Ho has a net worth of $26 million
Lee Min Ho
Image: tvN
Famous for “Vincenzo” and “Descendants of the Sun,” Song Joong Ki has a net worth of $25 million
Image: tvN
Song Joong Ki
Star of “Crash Landing on You,” Hyun Bin has a net worth of $21 million
Hyun Bin
Image: tvN
Known for “Itaewon Class” and “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” Park Seo Joon has earned $21 million from acting
Park Seo Joon
Image: tvN
Star of “Vagabond” and “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho,” Lee Seung Gi’s net worth is $16 million
Lee Seung Gi
Image: tvN
Known for “Love in the Moonlight” and “Record of Youth,” Park Bo Gum is one of the richest young actors
Park Bo Gum
Image: tvN
Click Here
Known for “Healer” and “Suspicious Partner,” Ji Chang Wook has built significant wealth from his acting career.
Ji Chang Wook
Image: tvN