Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Entertainment

​10 Richest K-pop Idols 2024

Multi-talented rapper, singer, and entrepreneur known for his global influence and successful solo career

Image:  Team Wang

GOT7's Jackson Wang

Versatile performer recognized for his captivating stage presence and acting skills. 

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO’s Sehun

Elegant and charismatic vocalist acclaimed for her distinct voice and captivating visuals

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Image:  YG Entertainment

Dynamic dancer and rapper renowned for her unparalleled stage presence and global popularity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Image:  YG Entertainment

Talented rapper and vocalist celebrated for her unique style and impactful performances

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Image:  YG Entertainment

Exceptional rapper, songwriter, and producer admired for his introspective lyrics and musical versatility

BTS’s Suga

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Energetic rapper, dancer, and songwriter known for his positive energy and captivating performances

BTS’s J-hope

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Multi-talented singer, dancer, and songwriter adored for his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence

BTS’s Jungkook

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Soulful vocalist and actor recognized for his unique vocal color and captivating performances

BTS’s V

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress known for her emotive vocals and versatile acting skills

IU

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

