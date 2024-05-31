10 richest singers in India 

Oscar Winner Music Composer and Singer AR Rahman is the richest of all the music artists in India. Reportedly, Rahman has a staggering wealth of $280 Million
AR Rahman
Image: AR Rahman's Instagram
Arijit Singh is the number 1 singer in the Hindi film Industry right now. The singer has a wealth of $50 Million
Arijit Singh
Image: Imdb
Sonu Nigam is reportedly having a net worth of $50 - $60 Million
Sonu Nigam
Image: Sonu Nigam's Instagram
Late Lata Mangeshkar had a net worth of $50 Million
Lata Mangeshkar
Image: Imdb
Rapper & Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has a net worth of $25 Million
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Image: Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram
Shreya Ghosal is the richest female singer in India. She has a net worth of $25 Million
Shreya Ghosal
Image: Shreya Ghosal's Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly having a net worth of $20 Million
Diljit Dosanjh
Image: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram
Rapper and Singer Badshah has a net worth of $15 Million
Badshah
Image: Badshah's Instagram
Reportedly, Sunidhi Chauhan has a wealth of $13 Million
Sunidhi Chauhan
Image: Sunidhi Chauhan's Instagram
Mika Singh enjoying the tenth position with a wealth of $8 Million
Mika Singh
Image: Mika Singh’s Instagram
The aforementioned net worth of the actors are reported by English Jagran. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.