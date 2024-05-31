Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

MAY 31, 2024

10 richest singers in India 

Oscar Winner Music Composer and Singer AR Rahman is the richest of all the music artists in India. Reportedly, Rahman has a staggering wealth of $280 Million 

 AR Rahman 

Image: AR Rahman's Instagram 

Arijit Singh is the number 1 singer in the Hindi film Industry right now. The singer has a wealth of $50 Million 

Arijit Singh 

Image: Imdb

Sonu Nigam is reportedly having a net worth of $50 - $60 Million 

Sonu Nigam 

Image: Sonu Nigam's Instagram 

Late Lata Mangeshkar had a net worth of $50 Million 

 Lata Mangeshkar 

Image: Imdb

Rapper & Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has a net worth of $25 Million 

Yo Yo Honey Singh 

Image: Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram 

Shreya Ghosal is the richest female singer in India. She has a net worth of $25 Million 

 Shreya Ghosal 

Image: Shreya Ghosal's Instagram 

Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly having a net worth of $20 Million

Diljit Dosanjh 

Image: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram 

Rapper and Singer Badshah has a net worth of $15 Million

 Badshah 

Image: Badshah's Instagram 

Reportedly, Sunidhi Chauhan has a wealth of $13 Million 

Sunidhi Chauhan 

Image: Sunidhi Chauhan's Instagram 

Mika Singh enjoying the tenth position with a wealth of $8 Million 

Mika Singh

Image: Mika Singh’s Instagram 

The aforementioned net worth of the actors are reported by English Jagran. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

 Disclaimer 

Image: Mika Singh’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here