10 Richest Squid Game Actors
Ipshita Chakraborty
Lee stars as the Front Man. One of Korea's highest-paid actors, he has been in G.I. Joe, Terminator Genisys, Mr. Sunshine, and more
Lee Byung-hun – $20 Million
His Recruiter cameo generated buzz. Gong is an international heartthrob celebrated for Train to Busan
Gong Yoo – $14 Million
Lee Jung-jae received awards internationally. He has also appeared in The Acolyte (Star Wars)
Lee Jung-jae – $12 Million
Squid Game 2's rapper Thanos is a celebrated K-pop idol who is a former member of BigBang
T.O.P – $12 Million
From Money Heist: Korea to Prison Playbook, Park's fame soared after Squid Game
Park Hae-soo – $5 Million
Model-turned-actress, she starred as Sae-byeok. Jung even competed in the fourth season of Korea’s Net Top Model
Jung Ho-yeon – $4 Million
The dashing detective acquired global fans. Wi acted in Midnight and Little Women
Wi Ha-joon – $3.5 Million
Tripathi played Ali, who captured hearts across the globe. He appears in several Korean and international projects, such as Space Sweepers, King The Land, and Descendants of the Sun.
Anupam Tripathi – $3 Million
Heo Sung-tae – $2 Million
Kim Joo-ryoung played Han Mi-nyeo, who was a fan favorite. Kim is an experienced theater and TV actress, who was featured in Spring Garden and Green Mothers' Club
Kim Joo-ryoung – $1 Million
