Heading 3

MAY 23, 2025

10 Richest Squid Game Actors

Ipshita Chakraborty

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee stars as the Front Man. One of Korea's highest-paid actors, he has been in G.I. Joe, Terminator Genisys, Mr. Sunshine, and more

Lee Byung-hun – $20 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / Lee Byung-hun

His Recruiter cameo generated buzz. Gong is an international heartthrob celebrated for Train to Busan

Gong Yoo – $14 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / Gong Yoo

Lee Jung-jae received awards internationally. He has also appeared in The Acolyte (Star Wars)

Lee Jung-jae – $12 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game 2's rapper Thanos is a celebrated K-pop idol who is a former member of BigBang 

T.O.P – $12 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / T.O.P

From Money Heist: Korea to Prison Playbook, Park's fame soared after Squid Game 

Park Hae-soo – $5 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / Park Hae-soo

Model-turned-actress, she starred as Sae-byeok. Jung even competed in the fourth season of Korea’s Net Top Model 

Jung Ho-yeon – $4 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / Jung Ho-yeon

The dashing detective acquired global fans. Wi acted in Midnight and Little Women 

Wi Ha-joon – $3.5 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / Wi Ha-joon

Tripathi played Ali, who captured hearts across the globe. He appears in several Korean and international projects, such as Space Sweepers, King The Land, and Descendants of the Sun.

Anupam Tripathi – $3 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM /Anupam Tripathi

Played villain Jang Deok-su. He's a regular in thrillers and variety shows now.He has appeared in Decoy, Hunt 

Heo Sung-tae – $2 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / Heo Sung-tae

Kim Joo-ryoung played Han Mi-nyeo, who was a fan favorite. Kim is an experienced theater and TV actress, who was featured in Spring Garden and Green Mothers' Club 

Kim Joo-ryoung – $1 Million

Image Credit: INSTAGRAM / Kim Joo-ryoung

Click Here