Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 Ridiculously Attractive K-pop Idol Gestures

Expressing love and gratitude, idols form a heart shape over their chest, radiating warmth and affection to fans worldwide.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Heart Sign (Hand over Heart)

With the thumb and index finger forming a heart, idols send love and appreciation, creating an adorable gesture cherished by fans.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Finger Heart

Symbolizing harmony and positivity, idols flash the peace sign with a bright smile, spreading joy and goodwill to their adoring fans.

Image: YG Entertainment

The Peace Sign

Adding charm and allure, idols wink playfully, melting hearts and leaving fans swooning over their irresistible charisma.

Image: YG Entertainment

The Wink

Sending love through the air, idols blow a kiss with a flourish, enchanting fans with their adorable gesture of affection.

Image: SM Entertainment

The Flying Kiss

Bringing sweetness and tenderness, idols gently kiss their fingertips and blow it towards fans, conveying heartfelt love and appreciation.

Image: SM Entertainment

The Finger Kiss

Embodying coolness and confidence, idols form a finger gun with their hand, shooting a playful wink and smile, captivating fans with their charm.

Image: JYP Entertainment

The Finger Gun

Signifying victory and peace, idols flash a V with their fingers, exuding positivity and encouragement to their supportive fans.

Image: JYP Entertainment

The V Sign (Victory Sign)

Radiating genuine joy and warmth, idols smile with their eyes crinkling, melting hearts and captivating fans with their adorable expression.

Image: RBW

The Eye Smile

Adding a touch of fun and playfulness, idols shimmy their shoulders with a grin, exuding energy and charm that mesmerizes fans.

Image: RBW

The Shoulder Shimmy

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here