10 Rising Actors Shaping the Future of K-dramas
She is best known for her roles in the dramas The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal. She is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her
Image: Kim Sejeong’s Instagram
Kim Sejeong
He is best known for his roles in the dramas 30 but 17 and A Business Proposal. He is a charming actor with a growing fan base
Image: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram
Ahn Hyo Seop
She is best known for her roles in the dramas The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is a versatile actress who can take on any role
Image: Park Eun Bin’s instagram
Park Eun Bin
She is best known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game. She is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas True Beauty and The Sound of Magic. He is a charming actor with a lot of potential
Hwang In Yeop
Image: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas 18 Again and Melancholia. He is a talented actor who is quickly gaining popularity
Lee Do Hyun
Image: Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram
Sooyoung
Image: Sooyoung’s Instagram
She is a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including Tell Me What You Saw and Run On
He is best known for his roles in the dramas All of Us Are Dead and The King of Disposition. He is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects
Yoon Chan Young
Image: Yoon Chan Young’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas The Penthouse: War in Life and Shooting Stars. He is a charming actor with a lot of charisma
Kim Young Dae
Image: Kim Young Dae’s Instagram
Click Here
She is best known for her roles in the dramas She Would Never Know and Rain or Shine. She is a talented actress who is known for her realistic and relatable portrayals of characters
Won Jin Ah
Image: Won Jin Ah’s Instagram