Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 Rising Actors Shaping the Future of K-dramas

She is best known for her roles in the dramas The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal. She is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her

Image: Kim Sejeong’s Instagram

Kim Sejeong 

He is best known for his roles in the dramas 30 but 17 and A Business Proposal. He is a charming actor with a growing fan base

Image: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram

Ahn Hyo Seop 

She is best known for her roles in the dramas The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is a versatile actress who can take on any role

Image: Park Eun Bin’s instagram

Park Eun Bin

She is best known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game. She is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects

 Jung Ho Yeon

Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas True Beauty and The Sound of Magic. He is a charming actor with a lot of potential

Hwang In Yeop 

Image: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas 18 Again and Melancholia. He is a talented actor who is quickly gaining popularity

Lee Do Hyun 

Image: Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram

Sooyoung 

Image: Sooyoung’s Instagram

She is a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including Tell Me What You Saw and Run On

He is best known for his roles in the dramas All of Us Are Dead and The King of Disposition. He is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects

Yoon Chan Young 

Image: Yoon Chan Young’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas The Penthouse: War in Life and Shooting Stars. He is a charming actor with a lot of charisma

Kim Young Dae 

Image: Kim Young Dae’s Instagram

She is best known for her roles in the dramas She Would Never Know and Rain or Shine. She is a talented actress who is known for her realistic and relatable portrayals of characters

Won Jin Ah 

Image: Won Jin Ah’s Instagram

