Pujya Doss

august 28, 2023

Entertainment

10 Rising K-drama Stars to Watch Out For

She is best known for her roles in the dramas The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal. She is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her

Kim Sejeong 

Image: Kim Sejeong’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas 30 but 17 and A Business Proposal. He is a charming actor with a growing fan base

Ahn Hyo Seop 

Image: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram

She is best known for her roles in the dramas The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is a versatile actress who can take on any role

Park Eun Bin 

Image: Park Eun Bin’s instagram

She is best known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game. She is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects

 Jung Ho Yeon 

Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas True Beauty and The Sound of Magic. He is a charming actor with a lot of potential

Hwang In Yeop 

Image: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram

He is best known for his roles in the dramas 18 Again and Melancholia. He is a talented actor who is quickly gaining popularity

Lee Do Hyun 

Image: Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram

She is a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including Tell Me What You Saw and Run On

Image: Sooyoung’s Instagram

Sooyoung 

He is best known for his roles in the dramas All of Us Are Dead and The King of Disposition. He is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects

Image: Yoon Chan Young’s Instagram

Yoon Chan Young 

He is best known for his roles in the dramas The Penthouse: War in Life and Shooting Stars. He is a charming actor with a lot of charisma

Kim Young Dae 

Image:  Kim Young Dae’s Instagram

She is best known for her roles in the dramas She Would Never Know and Rain or Shine. She is a talented actress who is known for her realistic and relatable portrayals of characters

Won Jin Ah

Image: Won Jin Ah’s Instagram

