10 Rising K-drama Stars to Watch Out For
She is best known for her roles in the dramas The Uncanny Counter and Business Proposal. She is a talented actress with a bright future ahead of her
Kim Sejeong
Image: Kim Sejeong’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas 30 but 17 and A Business Proposal. He is a charming actor with a growing fan base
Ahn Hyo Seop
Image: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram
She is best known for her roles in the dramas The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is a versatile actress who can take on any role
Park Eun Bin
Image: Park Eun Bin’s instagram
She is best known for her role in the Netflix series Squid Game. She is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas True Beauty and The Sound of Magic. He is a charming actor with a lot of potential
Hwang In Yeop
Image: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram
He is best known for his roles in the dramas 18 Again and Melancholia. He is a talented actor who is quickly gaining popularity
Lee Do Hyun
Image: Lee Do Hyun’s Instagram
She is a member of the K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She has also starred in several dramas, including Tell Me What You Saw and Run On
Image: Sooyoung’s Instagram
Sooyoung
He is best known for his roles in the dramas All of Us Are Dead and The King of Disposition. He is a rising star who is sure to be in demand for many more projects
Image: Yoon Chan Young’s Instagram
Yoon Chan Young
He is best known for his roles in the dramas The Penthouse: War in Life and Shooting Stars. He is a charming actor with a lot of charisma
Kim Young Dae
Image: Kim Young Dae’s Instagram
She is best known for her roles in the dramas She Would Never Know and Rain or Shine. She is a talented actress who is known for her realistic and relatable portrayals of characters
Won Jin Ah
Image: Won Jin Ah’s Instagram