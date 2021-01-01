Heading 3

may 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 Rising K-pop groups

Hrishita Das

Image: SM Entertainment

aespa 

The girl group took the industry by storm ever since their debut with the song Next Level and has been capturing the fans' attention till the present

Debuted in 2021, the girl group found commercial success with their single Love Dive and continues to make waves with their music

Image: Starship Entertainment

IVE 

With just two years in the industry the K-pop group has gone on to perform at Coachella, one of the most happening music festivals, proving their ever-growing popularity

Image: Source Music

LE SSERAFIM

Debuted in 2023, the group has already solidified their status in the K-pop industry as the leaders of the new generation of K-pop groups with their exceptional music and phenomenal performances

Image: SM Entertainment

RIIZE 

Even non-K-pop fans have heard songs such as OMG, Super Shy, Hype Boy, etc. from this group due to their exceptional popularity among the masses 

Image: ADOR

NewJeans

From Tomboy to Queencard, the girl group has not only made their mark in South Korea but also globally with their unique concepts

Image: SM Entertainment

(G)I-DLE

The group born from the survival reality show Boys Planet has already captured the hearts of people and is on their way to becoming 5th gen leaders

ZEROBASEONE 

Image: WAKEONE

If there is one group which is representing the new generation of K-pop boy groups on the international platform, it is TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Image: BIGHIT Music

TXT 

The four-member rookie K-pop group does not come from a big agency yet they have set a reputation for themselves as rising stars with their music

KISS OF LIFE 

Image: S2 Entertainment

If you have not heard their song Magnetic, then you probably live under a rock. The group’s future looks promising as they have made and broke multiple records right from their debut

ILLIT 

Image: BELIFT LAB

