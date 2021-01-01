10 Rising K-pop groups
Hrishita Das
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa
The girl group took the industry by storm ever since their debut with the song Next Level and has been capturing the fans' attention till the present
Debuted in 2021, the girl group found commercial success with their single Love Dive and continues to make waves with their music
Image: Starship Entertainment
IVE
With just two years in the industry the K-pop group has gone on to perform at Coachella, one of the most happening music festivals, proving their ever-growing popularity
Image: Source Music
LE SSERAFIM
Debuted in 2023, the group has already solidified their status in the K-pop industry as the leaders of the new generation of K-pop groups with their exceptional music and phenomenal performances
Image: SM Entertainment
RIIZE
Even non-K-pop fans have heard songs such as OMG, Super Shy, Hype Boy, etc. from this group due to their exceptional popularity among the masses
Image: ADOR
NewJeans
From Tomboy to Queencard, the girl group has not only made their mark in South Korea but also globally with their unique concepts
Image: SM Entertainment
(G)I-DLE
The group born from the survival reality show Boys Planet has already captured the hearts of people and is on their way to becoming 5th gen leaders
ZEROBASEONE
Image: WAKEONE
If there is one group which is representing the new generation of K-pop boy groups on the international platform, it is TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Image: BIGHIT Music
TXT
The four-member rookie K-pop group does not come from a big agency yet they have set a reputation for themselves as rising stars with their music
KISS OF LIFE
Image: S2 Entertainment
If you have not heard their song Magnetic, then you probably live under a rock. The group’s future looks promising as they have made and broke multiple records right from their debut
ILLIT
Image: BELIFT LAB