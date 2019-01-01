10 Rising K-pop Stars to Keep an Eye on in 2024
Pujya Doss
Image: MLD Entertainment
Lapillus:
In 2022, Lapillus debuted with electrifying choreography and catchy tunes. Their vibrant personalities shine through as they showcase skills in vocals, dance, and rap
Despite being in the K-pop game since 2019, CIX remains underappreciated. Their discography speaks volumes, and their magnetic charm on stage is undeniable
Image: C9 Entertainment
CIX:
Debuting in 2023 under a major company's sub-label, BOYNEXTDOOR's golden discography often flies under the radar. Once you tune in, you'll wonder why they weren't on your stan list
Image: KOZ Entertainment
BOYNEXTDOOR
As the world’s first decentralized K-pop idol group, tripleS rotates between full group, sub-units, and solo activities. Their special abilities combine to create captivating music
Image: MODHAUS
tripleS:
This fresh group brings a unique blend of talent and charisma. Their music resonates with listeners, and their potential is limitless
Image: Grandline Group
H1-KEY:
ATBO’s energy is infectious. Their performances are a burst of excitement, leaving fans wanting more. Expect big things from this dynamic group!
Image: IST Entertainment
ATBO:
JUST B’s vibe is chill yet captivating. Their laid-back style and relatable lyrics make them stand out. Keep an eye on their journey!
JUST B:
Image: Bluedot Entertainment
VANNER’s music is like a warm hug. Their soothing vocals and heartfelt melodies create a comforting experience
Image: KLAP Entertainment
VANNER:
YOUNG POSSE’s youthful energy is contagious. Their fresh approach to K-pop is refreshing, and they’re destined for greatness
YOUNG POSSE:
Image: DSP Media
Click Here
NINE.i’s talent is undeniable. Their powerful vocals and stage presence leave a lasting impression. Watch out for their rise!
NINE.i:
Image: FirstOne Entertainment