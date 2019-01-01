Heading 3

april 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 Rising K-pop Stars to Keep an Eye on in 2024

Pujya Doss

Image: MLD Entertainment

Lapillus: 

In 2022, Lapillus debuted with electrifying choreography and catchy tunes. Their vibrant personalities shine through as they showcase skills in vocals, dance, and rap

Despite being in the K-pop game since 2019, CIX remains underappreciated. Their discography speaks volumes, and their magnetic charm on stage is undeniable

Image: C9 Entertainment 

CIX: 

Debuting in 2023 under a major company's sub-label, BOYNEXTDOOR's golden discography often flies under the radar. Once you tune in, you'll wonder why they weren't on your stan list

Image: KOZ Entertainment 

BOYNEXTDOOR

As the world’s first decentralized K-pop idol group, tripleS rotates between full group, sub-units, and solo activities. Their special abilities combine to create captivating music

Image: MODHAUS 

tripleS:

This fresh group brings a unique blend of talent and charisma. Their music resonates with listeners, and their potential is limitless

Image: Grandline Group

H1-KEY: 

ATBO’s energy is infectious. Their performances are a burst of excitement, leaving fans wanting more. Expect big things from this dynamic group!

Image: IST Entertainment

ATBO: 

JUST B’s vibe is chill yet captivating. Their laid-back style and relatable lyrics make them stand out. Keep an eye on their journey! 

JUST B: 

Image: Bluedot Entertainment

VANNER’s music is like a warm hug. Their soothing vocals and heartfelt melodies create a comforting experience

Image: KLAP Entertainment

VANNER: 

YOUNG POSSE’s youthful energy is contagious. Their fresh approach to K-pop is refreshing, and they’re destined for greatness

YOUNG POSSE: 

Image: DSP Media

NINE.i’s talent is undeniable. Their powerful vocals and stage presence leave a lasting impression. Watch out for their rise!

NINE.i: 

Image: FirstOne Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here