Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 Rom-Com K-dramas to Brighten Your Day

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, leading to an unlikely romance with a soldier

Image: tvN 

Crash Landing on You 

A children's book author and a psychiatric ward caretaker heal each other's emotional wounds

Image: tvN 

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

A narcissistic CEO realizes his feelings for his efficient secretary when she decides to quit

Image: tvN 

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

A weightlifter's journey to love and self-discovery while pursuing her athletic dreams

Image: MBC 

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

A college student undergoes plastic surgery and navigates love and self-acceptance

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

A young woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard and falls in love with her CEO boss

Image: JTBC 

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon 

A heartwarming story of friendship, family, and love set in the late 1980s in a tight-knit neighborhood

Image: tvN 

Reply 1988 

A successful art curator hides her fangirl life until her boss discovers her secret

Image: tvN 

Her Private Life 

An alien who has lived on Earth for centuries falls in love with a top actress

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star 

Childhood friends pursue their dreams while navigating the complexities of love and adulthood

Image: KBS

Fight for My Way 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here