10 Rom-Com K-dramas to Brighten Your Day
A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, leading to an unlikely romance with a soldier
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A children's book author and a psychiatric ward caretaker heal each other's emotional wounds
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A narcissistic CEO realizes his feelings for his efficient secretary when she decides to quit
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
A weightlifter's journey to love and self-discovery while pursuing her athletic dreams
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
A college student undergoes plastic surgery and navigates love and self-acceptance
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A young woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard and falls in love with her CEO boss
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
A heartwarming story of friendship, family, and love set in the late 1980s in a tight-knit neighborhood
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A successful art curator hides her fangirl life until her boss discovers her secret
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
An alien who has lived on Earth for centuries falls in love with a top actress
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
Click Here
Childhood friends pursue their dreams while navigating the complexities of love and adulthood
Image: KBS
Fight for My Way