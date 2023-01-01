Heading 3

10 rom-com K-dramas to watch in 2023

An entertainment industry employee who is in charge of cleaning up the messes of the stars falls in love with one of the biggest stars

Shooting Stars 

Image: tvN

A food researcher goes on a blind date with her company's CEO, but he turns out to be her crush

Business Proposal 

Image: SBS

A former badminton player and a sports management intern fall in love while working together for a badminton team

Love All Play 

Image: KBS2

A mysterious magician meets a girl who dreams of becoming a magician. It revolves around the magician and the teenage girl enduring harsh realities

The Sound of Magic

Image: Netflix

A popular actor and a chef start a secret relationship. It's a romance-boosting story that claims to be a type of drama you have never seen before 

To My Star 2 

Image: Viki

Two former high school sweethearts who broke up on bad terms meet again years later

Our Beloved Summer 

Image: SBS TV

A woman who is afraid of love and a man who is haunted by his past meet and heal each other

Image: tvN

You Are My Spring 

A high school fencing prodigy and a college dropout fell in love in the 1990s

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a local handyman

Hometown Cha Cha Cha 

Image: tvN

A weightlifter and a swimmer fall in love while attending the same university

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Image: tvN

