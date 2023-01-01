10 rom-com K-dramas to watch in 2023
An entertainment industry employee who is in charge of cleaning up the messes of the stars falls in love with one of the biggest stars
Shooting Stars
Image: tvN
A food researcher goes on a blind date with her company's CEO, but he turns out to be her crush
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
A former badminton player and a sports management intern fall in love while working together for a badminton team
Love All Play
Image: KBS2
A mysterious magician meets a girl who dreams of becoming a magician. It revolves around the magician and the teenage girl enduring harsh realities
The Sound of Magic
Image: Netflix
A popular actor and a chef start a secret relationship. It's a romance-boosting story that claims to be a type of drama you have never seen before
To My Star 2
Image: Viki
Two former high school sweethearts who broke up on bad terms meet again years later
Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS TV
A woman who is afraid of love and a man who is haunted by his past meet and heal each other
Image: tvN
You Are My Spring
A high school fencing prodigy and a college dropout fell in love in the 1990s
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a local handyman
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image: tvN
A weightlifter and a swimmer fall in love while attending the same university
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: tvN