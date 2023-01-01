Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

DECEMBER 29, 2023

Entertainment

10 rom-com Korean dramas of 2023

Starring Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah as the main characters, this delightful fantasy drama offers an engaging blend of romance and comedy in each episode

Image:  tvN

Destined With You

The interesting story of a banchan shop owner and a top hagwon instructor's bittersweet relationship is truly marvelous 

A Crash Course In Romance

Image: Netflix

Despite its chaotic beginning, the heartwarming tale of an actor who distrusts women and an attorney who despises losing to men is truly amazing to watch

Love To Hate You

Image: Netflix

This unique and heartwarming romance between a ghost and a human, who strive to fulfil the final wishes of wandering souls, will brighten your day

The Delivery Man

Image: ENA

With its worldwide popularity, the intense chemistry between the main characters makes this drama even more fascinating

King of the Land

Image: JTBC

Set in Doldam Hospital, this endearing romantic comedy showcases the outstanding chemistry between the main leads

Dr. Romantic 3

Image: SBS TV

Experience the glamorous world of K-pop idols in this underrated drama that perfectly combines romance and comedy

The Heavenly Idol

Image: tvN

With an interesting plotline, the blossoming romance between the main characters, accompanied by hilarious moments, cannot be overlooked

Divorce Attorney Shin

Image: JTBC

Filled with numerous romantic and lighthearted comedic moments, this drama is definitely worth a try

Bo-ra! Deborah

Image:  ENA

As a sequel to the popular series Strong Girl Bong-soon, this intriguing tale of a cute girl born with superpowers does justice to the genre

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Image: JTBC

