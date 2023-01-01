10 rom-com Korean dramas of 2023
Starring Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah as the main characters, this delightful fantasy drama offers an engaging blend of romance and comedy in each episode
Image: tvN
Destined With You
The interesting story of a banchan shop owner and a top hagwon instructor's bittersweet relationship is truly marvelous
A Crash Course In Romance
Image: Netflix
Despite its chaotic beginning, the heartwarming tale of an actor who distrusts women and an attorney who despises losing to men is truly amazing to watch
Love To Hate You
Image: Netflix
This unique and heartwarming romance between a ghost and a human, who strive to fulfil the final wishes of wandering souls, will brighten your day
The Delivery Man
Image: ENA
With its worldwide popularity, the intense chemistry between the main characters makes this drama even more fascinating
King of the Land
Image: JTBC
Set in Doldam Hospital, this endearing romantic comedy showcases the outstanding chemistry between the main leads
Dr. Romantic 3
Image: SBS TV
Experience the glamorous world of K-pop idols in this underrated drama that perfectly combines romance and comedy
The Heavenly Idol
Image: tvN
With an interesting plotline, the blossoming romance between the main characters, accompanied by hilarious moments, cannot be overlooked
Divorce Attorney Shin
Image: JTBC
Filled with numerous romantic and lighthearted comedic moments, this drama is definitely worth a try
Bo-ra! Deborah
Image: ENA
As a sequel to the popular series Strong Girl Bong-soon, this intriguing tale of a cute girl born with superpowers does justice to the genre
Strong Girl Nam-soon
Image: JTBC