10 Romance K-dramas to pair with coffee

Coffee Prince (2007)A woman, disguised as a man, develops feelings for her boss Choi Han Kyul, who is unaware of her real identity

Image Credit: MBC

 Coffee Prince (2007)

In this friends-turned-lovers, K-drama, a carefree wealthy chef and a hardworking woman find solace in the scenic Jeju Island

Image Credit: MBC

 Warm & Cozy (2015)

Summer romance brews between Ha Min and So Myung as they help each other during their job-hunting journey

Image Credit: Doremi Entertainment

With Coffee (2018) 

A coming-of-age tale of five friends who try to figure out their lives while stepping into adulthood and experience first love

Image Credit: Netflix

My First First Love (2019)

An unusual legal drama with a hint of comedy and romance where justice is served outside the court, that is, in a law cafe

The Law Cafe (2022)

Image Credit: KBS2

Opposites attract! Romance blooms when a love coach Yeon Bo Ra meets a serious publishing planner Lee Soo Hyeok

Image Credit: ENA

Bo Ra! Deborah (2023)

A magical cup of coffee changes the appearance of a chubby girl and an unromantic webtoon artist can’t help but fall in love with her.

Image Credit: Channel A

Coffee, Do Me a Favor (2018)

A noona romance with books and dates! It follows a poignant tale of a divorcee Kang Dani who meets her longtime friend Cha Eun Ho again.

Image Credit: tvN

 Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019)

Description: A sweet narrative revolving around a bunch of friends navigating love, friendship and their musical dreams at a coffee shop

Image Credit: MCN

Cafe Kilimanjaro (2020)

A cellist Mok Hae Won returns to the countryside where she meets her ex-classmate Im Eun Seob, sparking a heartwarming romance between the two

Image Credit: JTBC

When the Weather Is Fine (2020)

