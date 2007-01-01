10 Romance K-dramas to pair with coffee
Coffee Prince (2007)A woman, disguised as a man, develops feelings for her boss Choi Han Kyul, who is unaware of her real identity
Image Credit: MBC
Coffee Prince (2007)
In this friends-turned-lovers, K-drama, a carefree wealthy chef and a hardworking woman find solace in the scenic Jeju Island
Image Credit: MBC
Warm & Cozy (2015)
Summer romance brews between Ha Min and So Myung as they help each other during their job-hunting journey
Image Credit: Doremi Entertainment
With Coffee (2018)
A coming-of-age tale of five friends who try to figure out their lives while stepping into adulthood and experience first love
Image Credit: Netflix
My First First Love (2019)
An unusual legal drama with a hint of comedy and romance where justice is served outside the court, that is, in a law cafe
The Law Cafe (2022)
Image Credit: KBS2
Opposites attract! Romance blooms when a love coach Yeon Bo Ra meets a serious publishing planner Lee Soo Hyeok
Image Credit: ENA
Bo Ra! Deborah (2023)
A magical cup of coffee changes the appearance of a chubby girl and an unromantic webtoon artist can’t help but fall in love with her.
Image Credit: Channel A
Coffee, Do Me a Favor (2018)
A noona romance with books and dates! It follows a poignant tale of a divorcee Kang Dani who meets her longtime friend Cha Eun Ho again.
Image Credit: tvN
Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019)
Description: A sweet narrative revolving around a bunch of friends navigating love, friendship and their musical dreams at a coffee shop
Image Credit: MCN
Cafe Kilimanjaro (2020)
A cellist Mok Hae Won returns to the countryside where she meets her ex-classmate Im Eun Seob, sparking a heartwarming romance between the two
Image Credit: JTBC
When the Weather Is Fine (2020)