Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 08, 2023

Entertainment

10 Romance K-dramas to warm you this winter

A hilarious fantasy romance where a grumpy immortal grim reaper inhabits a doctor's body and falls for a bubbly doctor

Image: MBC

Kokdu: Season of Deity 

A fiery badminton player meets a former prodigy and rekindles his passion for the sport, all while navigating love and competition

Image: KBS2

 Love All Play 

A veterinarian from Seoul moves to a rural village and finds love with a police officer amidst the charm of the countryside

Image: Kakao TV

Once Upon a Small Town

A cold-hearted lawyer and a passionate law student team up to uncover the truth about a mysterious case, leading them to develop unexpected feelings

Image: SBS

Why Her?

A former profiler turned shaman runs a mystical cafe where he solves clients' problems with his unique skills and sharp mind

 Cafe Minamdang 

Image: KBS2

A food researcher goes on a blind date in her friend's place and ends up entangled with the CEO of the company she works for

Image: SBS

Business Proposal 

Two young people with different dreams find solace and support in each other as they navigate the challenges of youth and adulthood

Image: tvN

Twenty Five, Twenty One 

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and finds comfort and romance in the arms of a warm-hearted handyman

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

A passionate woman falls for a charming but aloof man, leading to a complicated and unconventional romanc

 Image: JTBC

Nevertheless 

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the highs and lows of their careers and personal lives

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here