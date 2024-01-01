Two teens navigate friendship, first love, and chasing Olympic dreams amidst turbulent 1980s South Korea
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
A detective and a special forces officer team up to fight an airborne virus and their blossoming romance amidst the chaos
Image: tvN
Happiness
A 900-year-old immortal seeks his bride to end his cursed life, meeting a bright high school student who sees through his lonely facade
Image: tvN
Goblin
A cautious art student falls for a charming but emotionally unavailable player, testing her boundaries and risking heartache
Image: Netflix
Nevertheless
An office worker accidentally goes on a blind date with her CEO, leading to a hilarious contract romance full of twists and secrets
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
A plain girl transforms with makeup, sparking unexpected attention from two popular boys, but hiding her true self brings challenges
Image: tvN
True Beauty
Two ex-lovers who can't stand each other get swept up in filming a documentary about their high school romance, reigniting old feelings
Image: SBS
Our Beloved Summer
A dentist leaves Seoul for a seaside village, encountering a warm-hearted handyman who heals her wounds and teaches her the value of community
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A reclusive fairytale writer and a caring hospital worker, both carrying emotional baggage, find solace and healing in each other
Image: Netflix
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A Special Forces captain and a doctor fall in love while working in a war-torn country, facing life-and-death situations and defying military rules
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun