10 romantic C-dramas you can't miss
Tanya Saxena
Image: Youku
Hidden Love
This major hit in the arena of C-dramas is a sweet and heart-touching love story between a girl who has loved her brother’s best friend since her teenage, a must-watch for romantic lovers
The cutest love story between a cheerful girl and an aloof guy, mapping their precious journey from high schoolers to friends to lovers, this romantic C-drama will give you butterflies in your stomach
Image: Youku
When I Fly Towards You
This C-drama is as romantic as its name, an indecisive girl gets her life shaken up when she ends up living with a genius physics student, turns out they can’t help but fall in love
Image: Tencent
Put Your Head on My Shoulder
In this tasteful love story, a talented chef begins her association with her soon-to-be boss on the wrong side, but their common love for food brings them together, closer than thought
Image: Tencent
Dating in The Kitchen
Well, this show will take you on a snowstorm full of love, the drama follows a billiards prodigy who gets caught in a snowstorm with an old ace player, they soon connect and embark on a dreamy journey
Image: Tencent
Amidst a Snowstorm of Love
Lighter and Princess is a story of two college-goers, who do not like each other at first but soon seem to be drawn to each other, a must-watch for lovers of C-drama
Image: Youku
Lighter and Princess
Jun of SEVENTEEN takes on the role of romantic lead of this touching romantic C-drama where two childhood friends who have been together forever learn there might be more between them
Exclusive Fairytale
Image: iQIYI
Chinese dramas really shine with their fantasy romance stories and Loev Between Fairy and Devil is such a gem, telling the story of love between a Devil lord and a fairy who sets him free
Image: iQIYI
Love Between Fairy and Devil
Games and romance sound like an endearing combination, in this C-drama, an ace player becomes the first female player in an all-male ZGDX team and grows closer to the haughty leader
Falling Into Your Smile
Image: Tencent
Love O2O follows a girl who plans to become an online game developer, she plays a role-playing game that requires a husband, little does she know her game husband is her senior at college
Love O2O
Image: Youku