Heading 3

april 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 romantic C-dramas you can't miss

Tanya Saxena

Image: Youku

Hidden Love

This major hit in the arena of C-dramas is a sweet and heart-touching love story between a girl who has loved her brother’s best friend since her teenage, a must-watch for romantic lovers 

The cutest love story between a cheerful girl and an aloof guy, mapping their precious journey from high schoolers to friends to lovers, this romantic C-drama will give you butterflies in your stomach

Image: Youku

When I Fly Towards You 

This C-drama is as romantic as its name, an indecisive girl gets her life shaken up when she ends up living with a genius physics student, turns out they can’t help but fall in love

Image: Tencent 

Put Your Head on My Shoulder

In this tasteful love story, a talented chef begins her association with her soon-to-be boss on the wrong side, but their common love for food brings them together, closer than thought   

Image: Tencent 

Dating in The Kitchen 

Well, this show will take you on a snowstorm full of love, the drama follows a billiards prodigy who gets caught in a snowstorm with an old ace player, they soon connect and embark on a dreamy journey

Image: Tencent 

Amidst a Snowstorm of Love 

Lighter and Princess is a story of two college-goers, who do not like each other at first but soon seem to be drawn to each other, a must-watch for lovers of C-drama

Image: Youku

 Lighter and Princess

Jun of SEVENTEEN takes on the role of romantic lead of this touching romantic C-drama where two childhood friends who have been together forever learn there might be more between them

Exclusive Fairytale

Image: iQIYI

Chinese dramas really shine with their fantasy romance stories and Loev Between Fairy and Devil is such a gem, telling the story of love between a Devil lord and a fairy who sets him free

Image: iQIYI

Love Between Fairy and Devil

Games and romance sound like an endearing combination, in this C-drama, an ace player becomes the first female player in an all-male ZGDX team and grows closer to the haughty leader

Falling Into Your Smile

Image: Tencent

Love O2O follows a girl who plans to become an online game developer, she plays a role-playing game that requires a husband, little does she know her game husband is her senior at college

Love O2O

Image: Youku

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here