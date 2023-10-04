Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

04 OCTOBER, 2023

10 romantic classic movies ft. Hollywood

This Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams starring movie perfectly defines the significance of a lifelong promise 

The Notebook(2004)

How can we forget the iconic scene of Jack and Rose at the edge of the ship? This James Cameron-helmed film is undoubtedly the best romantic classic of all time

Titanic (1997)

This modern take on Cinderella makes the concept of opposite attraction more reliable 

Pretty Woman (1990)

If you're into the haters turned lovers genre then this movie is the ideal pick 

Pride & Prejudice(2005)

Audrey Hepburn won the hearts of millions with this classic romantic comedy 

Breakfast at Tiffany's(1961)

The story of this trilogy revolves around an American man and a French woman who fall in love at first sight despite knowing their partnership won't last long

Before Trilogy (1995-2013)

This Claudette Colbert and Clarke Gable starred film is one of the most celebrated romantic-comedy of all time 

It Happened One Night (1934)

It is enough to melt our hearts when Tom Cruise says "You complete me" 

Jerry Maguire(1996)

When Harry Met Sally…(1989)

This breakthrough rom-com starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan is a perfect watch for date nights 

Sabrina (1954)

The love triangle of Sabrina, David, and Workaholic Linus is the greatest aspect of this classic

