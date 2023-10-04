Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
04 OCTOBER, 2023
10 romantic classic movies ft. Hollywood
This Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams starring movie perfectly defines the significance of a lifelong promise
The Notebook(2004)
Images: Getty
How can we forget the iconic scene of Jack and Rose at the edge of the ship? This James Cameron-helmed film is undoubtedly the best romantic classic of all time
Titanic (1997)
Images: Getty
This modern take on Cinderella makes the concept of opposite attraction more reliable
Image: Julia Robert's Instagram
Pretty Woman (1990)
If you're into the haters turned lovers genre then this movie is the ideal pick
Images: netflixflim's Instagram
Pride & Prejudice(2005)
Audrey Hepburn won the hearts of millions with this classic romantic comedy
Breakfast at Tiffany's(1961)
Images: Getty
The story of this trilogy revolves around an American man and a French woman who fall in love at first sight despite knowing their partnership won't last long
Before Trilogy (1995-2013)
Images: Ethan Hawke's Instagram
This Claudette Colbert and Clarke Gable starred film is one of the most celebrated romantic-comedy of all time
It Happened One Night (1934)
Images: Getty
It is enough to melt our hearts when Tom Cruise says "You complete me"
Jerry Maguire(1996)
Images: Tom Cruise's Instagram
When Harry Met Sally…(1989)
Images:Meg Ryan's Instagram
This breakthrough rom-com starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan is a perfect watch for date nights
Sabrina (1954)
Image: Emma Ferrer's Instagram
The love triangle of Sabrina, David, and Workaholic Linus is the greatest aspect of this classic
