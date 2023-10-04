Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

04 OCTOBER, 2023

10 romantic classic movies ft.BollywoOD

Marked as Aditya Chopra's directorial debut this romantic classic made Shahrukh-Kajol one of the iconic pair in the history of Indian film 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Images:  Kajol's Instagram

Starring Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai, and Salman Khan this love triangle is regarded as the popular romantic film of all time

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Images: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’sInstagram

Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal's terrific chemistry perfectly stands out in this extraordinary musical 

Image:  Rahul Roy’s Instagram

Aashiqui (1990)

Decades before Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar incredibly shows the pain and heartbreak of Devdas Mukherjee in this Bimal Roy directorial 

Images: Saira Banu Khan’s Instagram

Devdas (1955)

The legendary story of star-crossed lovers of Mughal Prince Selim and courtesan Anarkali is considered one of the iconic periodic dramas of Hindi cinema 

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Images: Shweta Basu Prasad’s Instagram

Replenished with incredible songs and heart-touching dialogue this Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhi Gulzar starring classic can't be ignored by romantic movie lovers 

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Images: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

This heart-wrenching romantic drama made Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla a sensation overnight

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Images: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram

How can we forget the dialogue "Dosti mein no sorry no thank you", adding to the  adorable pair of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree this film is a must-watch 

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Images: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Images:Kajol's Instagram

The iconic pair of SRK and Kajol made Karan Johar's directorial debut a romantic phenomenon overnight

Bobby (1973)

Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

This Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia starring classic showcases the struggle of the lovers from different classes

