Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
04 OCTOBER, 2023
10 romantic classic movies ft.BollywoOD
Marked as Aditya Chopra's directorial debut this romantic classic made Shahrukh-Kajol one of the iconic pair in the history of Indian film
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Images: Kajol's Instagram
Starring Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai, and Salman Khan this love triangle is regarded as the popular romantic film of all time
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
Images: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’sInstagram
Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal's terrific chemistry perfectly stands out in this extraordinary musical
Image: Rahul Roy’s Instagram
Aashiqui (1990)
Decades before Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar incredibly shows the pain and heartbreak of Devdas Mukherjee in this Bimal Roy directorial
Images: Saira Banu Khan’s Instagram
Devdas (1955)
The legendary story of star-crossed lovers of Mughal Prince Selim and courtesan Anarkali is considered one of the iconic periodic dramas of Hindi cinema
Mughal-E-Azam (1960)
Images: Shweta Basu Prasad’s Instagram
Replenished with incredible songs and heart-touching dialogue this Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhi Gulzar starring classic can't be ignored by romantic movie lovers
Kabhi Kabhie (1976)
Images: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
This heart-wrenching romantic drama made Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla a sensation overnight
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)
Images: Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
How can we forget the dialogue "Dosti mein no sorry no thank you", adding to the adorable pair of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree this film is a must-watch
Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)
Images: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Images:Kajol's Instagram
The iconic pair of SRK and Kajol made Karan Johar's directorial debut a romantic phenomenon overnight
Bobby (1973)
Image: Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
This Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia starring classic showcases the struggle of the lovers from different classes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.