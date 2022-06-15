Heading 3
10 Romantic films by Imtiaz Ali
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMDb
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, this movie was released in 2007. The story was about a businessman Aditya whose life changed after meeting Geet
Jab We Met
Image: IMDb
The narrative of this 2011 film which is directed by Imtiaz Ali is about Janardan (played by Ranbir Kapoor) who chases his dream of becoming a rockstar when he falls in love with Heer (essayed by Nargis Fakhri)
Rockstar
Image: IMDb
It was Imtiaz Ali’s debut film as director & released in 2005. Starring Ayesha Takia & Abhay Deol, it is about two people who meet in an arranged marriage setup and later, realise their love after getting engaged to different people
Socha Na Tha
Image: IMDb
This Imtiaz Ali directorial was not a regular romantic film and was released in 2014. It stars Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda and the story is about a woman who finds herself after being kidnapped & she builds a bond with her kidnapper
Highway
Image: IMDb
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie showcased the journey of Ved (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (essayed by Deepika Padukone). This 2015 movie is based on the central theme of abrasion and loss of self
Tamasha
Image: IMDb
Starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, this 2012 movie was written by Imtiaz Ali. It was a love triangle between a man and two best friends
Cocktail
Image: IMDb
This 2009 film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan Rishi Kapoor, etc. Here an old-school romantic man tells his life story to a modern man who broke up with his ladylove
Love Aaj Kal
Image: IMDb
This rom-com stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and was released in 2017. This Imtiaz Ali directorial revolves around a tour guide who faces reality after meeting a girl
Jab Harry Met Sejal
Featuring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, this romantic film was written by Imtiaz Ali. The movie tells the tale of two lovers from Kashmir who deal with their feuding families for their love
Laila Majnu
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
Written by Imtiaz Ali, this 2006 film stars Abhay Deol and Soha Ali Khan. It is adapted from White Nights - A short story by Fyodor Dostoevsky and is about a man who helps a girl who runs away from her family and later falls in love with her
Ahista Ahista
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt’s denim collection