Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 13, 2023

Entertainment

10 romantic K-dramas to Binge-watch

A unique romance unfolds between a children's book author with a complex past and a psychiatric hospital caregiver

IMAGE: tvN

It's okay not to be okay

An immortal goblin seeks a bride to end his immortality, leading to a deep and poignant love story

Image: tvN

Goblin: The lonely and great god

The love story between a soldier and a doctor in a war-torn country, where love blossoms amid chaos

Descendants of the sun

Image: KBS2

A woman travels back in time to meet the first love of a man who looks exactly like her deceased boyfriend

A time called you

Image: Netflix

Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand

King the land

Image JTBC

A narcissistic CEO and his efficient secretary's relationship evolves from professional to personal, filled with humor and heart

What's wrong with secretary Kim

Image: tvN

A heartwarming story of young athletes pursuing their dreams and finding love at a sports university

Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC

A talented art curator leads a double life as a devoted fan girl, finding love where she least expects it

Her private life

IMAGE: tvN

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea, finding love in the most unexpected place. A tale of love transcending borders

Crash landing on you

Image: tvN

Three young people who each lost a loved one in the same building collapse attempt to navigate their relationships through the haunting pain of the tragedy

Rain or shine

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here