Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
OCTOBER 06, 2023
10 romantic Turkish drama for beginners
The story centres around a young famous photographer who fell in love with an aspiring writer for saving his family's advertising agency from ruin
Early Bird
This drama tells the adorable story of a cheerful independent women working in a strawberry farm who crosses path with a wealthy businessman
Strawberry Smell
Regarded as the most beloved Turkish drama of all time the tale is based on a passionate yet tumultuous love story of a young mining engineer and a wealthy women
Endless Love
This periodic-fiction tells the love story of the Ottoman ruler Sultan Süleyman and his concubine turned wife Hürrem Sultan amidst of the backdrop of power struggles and rivalries
Magnificent Century
This highest-rated Turkish drama perfectly embodies complexities of love and emotions
Forbidden Love
Starring popular actors like Engin Akyürek and Tuba Büyüküstün, this drama is filled with mystery, action and romance
Black Money Love
This endearing romcom perfectly depicts the concept of opposite attraction, adding to the extraordinary chemistry of Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz this drama is a must watch
Love Doesn't Understand Words
If you're fan of high school romance then this drama is the perfect pick
Love 101
This heart-warming love story tells the tale of a naive village girl who plans to marry her childhood love
What is Fatmagül's Fault?
Steamed in 2020, this romcom revolves around the story of a womaniser and a love-sick girl who wanted to get married after multiple failed relationships
Mr. Wrong
