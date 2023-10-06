Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 romantic Turkish drama for beginners

The story centres around a young famous photographer who fell in love with an aspiring writer for saving his family's advertising agency from ruin 

Early Bird

Image: IMDB

This drama tells the adorable story of a cheerful independent women working in a strawberry farm who crosses path with a wealthy businessman 

Strawberry Smell

Image: IMDB

Regarded as the most beloved Turkish drama of all time the tale is based on a passionate yet tumultuous love story of a young mining engineer and a wealthy women 

Endless Love

Image: IMDB

This periodic-fiction tells the love story of the Ottoman ruler Sultan Süleyman and his concubine turned wife Hürrem Sultan amidst of the backdrop of power struggles and rivalries

Magnificent Century

Image: IMDB

This highest-rated Turkish drama perfectly embodies complexities of love and emotions

Forbidden Love

Image: IMDB

Starring popular actors like Engin Akyürek and Tuba Büyüküstün, this drama is filled with mystery, action and romance

Black Money Love

Image: IMDB

This endearing romcom perfectly depicts the concept of opposite attraction, adding to the extraordinary chemistry of Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz this drama is a must watch 

Love Doesn't Understand Words

Image: IMDB

If you're fan of high school romance then this drama is the perfect pick

Love 101

Image: IMDB

This heart-warming love story tells the tale of a naive village girl who plans to marry her childhood love

What is Fatmagül's Fault?

Image: IMDB

Steamed in 2020, this romcom revolves around the story of a womaniser and a love-sick girl who wanted to get married after multiple failed relationships

Mr. Wrong 

Image: IMDB

