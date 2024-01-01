10 Rookie K-pop Acts To Know In 2024
YG Entertainment's BABYMONSTER, the first girl group under BLACKPINK's label, debuted with "Batter Up" after a year-long lead-up, selected through YG's Last Evaluation competition show
Image: YG Entertainment
BABYMONSTER
Zico's K’Oz Entertainment presents BOYNEXTDOOR, Hybe's inaugural boy band. With albums "Who!" and "Why...," their quirky-indie vibe and relatable lyrics mark them as Hybe's rising stars
Image: K’Oz Entertainment
BOYNEXTDOOR
The femme fatale quartet, Kiss of Life, debuted with a self-titled album in July, featuring solo tracks. Natty's "Sugarcoat" became a South Korean hit in 2023
Image: S2 ENTERTAINMENT
Kiss of Life
Hybe collaborates with Geffen Records for KATSEYE, a global K-pop-inspired act formed through Dream Academy. U.S.-based, diverse, and featured in a Netflix docuseries, they anticipate a 2024 album
KATSEYE
Image: Hybe
SM Entertainment introduces RIIZE, a South Korean boy band with chart-topping hits. Breaking from the NCT multi-team project, they've risen as SM's standalone success
RIIZE
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT Wish
Image: SM Entertainment
SM and Avex Trax collaborate on NCT Wish, the final NCT subunit born from NCT Universe: LASTART. Officially joining the NCT family, they represent the Japanese-Korean connection.
Beyond a K-pop group, TripleS, with twenty members, offers an immersive fan experience. Fans fund a unique cryptocurrency supporting favorite members, creating a distinctive fan-engagement model
TripleS
Image: MODHAUS
Pledis Entertainment's newest, TWS, the first boy band since Seventeen. With millions of views per music video, they're anticipated as Hybe's rising stars in 2024
TWS
Image: Pledis Entertainment
JYP Entertainment and Republic Records present VCHA, an all-American girl group from A2K. Representing diversity, their name reflects a mission to shine light globally
VCHA
Image: JYP Entertainment
Originally a J-pop group under JYP Entertainment, NiziU's 2023 K-pop debut with "Heartris" showcases their transition and potential for continued global growth
NiziU
Image: JYP Entertainment