FEBRUARY 01, 2024

10 Rookie K-pop Acts To Know In 2024

YG Entertainment's BABYMONSTER, the first girl group under BLACKPINK's label, debuted with "Batter Up" after a year-long lead-up, selected through YG's Last Evaluation competition show

Image:  YG Entertainment

BABYMONSTER

Zico's K’Oz Entertainment presents BOYNEXTDOOR, Hybe's inaugural boy band. With albums "Who!" and "Why...," their quirky-indie vibe and relatable lyrics mark them as Hybe's rising stars

Image:  K’Oz Entertainment

BOYNEXTDOOR

The femme fatale quartet, Kiss of Life, debuted with a self-titled album in July, featuring solo tracks. Natty's "Sugarcoat" became a South Korean hit in 2023

Image:  S2 ENTERTAINMENT

Kiss of Life

Hybe collaborates with Geffen Records for KATSEYE, a global K-pop-inspired act formed through Dream Academy. U.S.-based, diverse, and featured in a Netflix docuseries, they anticipate a 2024 album

KATSEYE

Image:  Hybe

SM Entertainment introduces RIIZE, a South Korean boy band with chart-topping hits. Breaking from the NCT multi-team project, they've risen as SM's standalone success

RIIZE

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT Wish

Image:  SM Entertainment

SM and Avex Trax collaborate on NCT Wish, the final NCT subunit born from NCT Universe: LASTART. Officially joining the NCT family, they represent the Japanese-Korean connection. 

Beyond a K-pop group, TripleS, with twenty members, offers an immersive fan experience. Fans fund a unique cryptocurrency supporting favorite members, creating a distinctive fan-engagement model

TripleS

Image:  MODHAUS

Pledis Entertainment's newest, TWS, the first boy band since Seventeen. With millions of views per music video, they're anticipated as Hybe's rising stars in 2024

TWS

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

JYP Entertainment and Republic Records present VCHA, an all-American girl group from A2K. Representing diversity, their name reflects a mission to shine light globally

VCHA

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Originally a J-pop group under JYP Entertainment, NiziU's 2023 K-pop debut with "Heartris" showcases their transition and potential for continued global growth

NiziU

Image:  JYP Entertainment

