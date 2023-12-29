Heading 3

10 sad Hindi songs

The title track of the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna portrays the agony of bidding farewell to love

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The song Tune Jo Na Kaha is a beautiful track from the movie New York that portray the pain of unspoken words and unexpressed feelings

Tune Jo Na Kaha

Nadaan Parindey is a poignant and emotive song from the Bollywood movie Rockstar revolves around the metaphor of a naive bird (Nadaan Parindey) that is lost and searching for its home

Nadaan Parindey

The song from Shershahby B Praak and Jaani, expresses the feeling of losing the loved one, and how life will be difficult after that

Mann Bhareya

The heartfelt song from Rocky or Rani ki Prem Kahani describes the journey of a girl and parents’ feelings

Kudmayi

The heartwarming lyrics of this beautiful song is enough to calm our inner storm and gives peace

Kun Faya Kun

This song from Tamasha reflects the pain of a end of an relationship and the yearning for togetherness

Agar Tum Saath Ho

A heartfelt song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil portraying unrequited love and the pain of letting go

Channa mereya

Kabira

From the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, this song talks about the pain of unfulfilled love and longing

Featured in the movie Badlapur, this song beautifully expresses the agony of separation

Judaai

