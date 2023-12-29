Heading 3
December 29, 2023
10 sad Hindi songs
The title track of the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna portrays the agony of bidding farewell to love
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
The song Tune Jo Na Kaha is a beautiful track from the movie New York that portray the pain of unspoken words and unexpressed feelings
Tune Jo Na Kaha
Nadaan Parindey is a poignant and emotive song from the Bollywood movie Rockstar revolves around the metaphor of a naive bird (Nadaan Parindey) that is lost and searching for its home
Nadaan Parindey
The song from Shershahby B Praak and Jaani, expresses the feeling of losing the loved one, and how life will be difficult after that
Mann Bhareya
The heartfelt song from Rocky or Rani ki Prem Kahani describes the journey of a girl and parents’ feelings
Kudmayi
The heartwarming lyrics of this beautiful song is enough to calm our inner storm and gives peace
Kun Faya Kun
This song from Tamasha reflects the pain of a end of an relationship and the yearning for togetherness
Agar Tum Saath Ho
A heartfelt song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil portraying unrequited love and the pain of letting go
Channa mereya
Kabira
From the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, this song talks about the pain of unfulfilled love and longing
Featured in the movie Badlapur, this song beautifully expresses the agony of separation
Judaai
