10 sad K-pop Songs that will make you cry
Reflective and poignant, BTS's hit explores longing and nostalgia, touching listeners with its emotional melody and lyrics
Image- BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day - BTS
BLACKPINK's emotive vocals shine in this ballad, evoking emotions of heartache and love, perfectly capturing longing
Image: YG Entertainment
Stay - BLACKPINK
iKON's melodic track portrays the bittersweet aftermath of a breakup, resonating with listeners through its relatable lyrics
Love Scenario - iKON
Image: YG Entertainment
Ailee's powerful voice conveys heartbreak and yearning in this emotional OST, famously from the drama Goblin
I Will Go to You Like the First Snow - Ailee
Image: tvN
BTS's haunting ballad explores vulnerability and unspoken feelings, leaving a lasting emotional impact on listeners
The Truth Untold - BTS
Image- BIGHIT MUSIC
A classic K-pop ballad that remains tear-inducing, sung by So Chan Whee, showcasing her emotive vocal prowess
Tears - So Chan Whee
Image: Wide Entertainment
Crush's soulful voice in this heartfelt ballad captures the lingering emotions of a past relationship
Don't Forget - Crush
Image: P NATION
Spring - Park Bom ft Sandara Park
Image: D-Nation Entertainment
Park Bom's return to the K-pop scene with Sandara Park brings an emotional ballad capturing the feeling of longing
IU's soothing vocals convey warmth and comfort, making this song a perfect companion for reflective moments
Through the Night - IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Lee Hi's emotive voice captures the essence of a healing song, offering solace and understanding to listeners
Breathe - Lee Hi
Image: AOMG