Amid a financial crisis, Hee Do's school fencing team disbands while she joins the national team; Yi Jin's father's bankruptcy leads him to multiple part-time jobs before becoming a sports reporter.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Source: tvN
In 1987, North Korean agent Soo Ho embarks on a secret mission in South Korea, finding shelter at a university dorm where he falls in love with Young Ro. Snowdrop, a renowned Korean drama, concludes with a poignant finale.
Snowdrop
Source: JTBC
Hae Soo, devastated by a breakup, saves a boy from drowning and travels back to the Goryeo era, encountering princes. Wang So, one of them, leads to a tragic finale in this top Korean drama.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Source: SBS
Childhood friends turned lovers, Joon Young, a successful singer-actor, and Noh Eul, a hardworking documentary producer, reunite when fate brings them together for a documentary project.
Uncontrollably Fond
Source: KBS2
A mother, Yu Ri, who died 5 years ago, returns as a ghost. Her husband Kang Hwa has remarried, but her reappearance brings unexpected changes.
Hi Bye Mama!
Source: tvN
Man Wol, the CEO of Hotel del Luna, serves only ghost clients and remains trapped there for centuries. Chang Sung is the sole human manager at the hotel.
Hotel Del Luna
Source: tvN
Set during the Gwanju uprising in 1980, a love story unfolds between a brilliant medical student, Hee Tae, and a kind-hearted nurse, Myung Hee.
Youth of May
Source: KBS2
Jin Sun Mi, a young girl living with her grandma, inadvertently releases Son Oh Gong from a long imprisonment and later encounters him again as a real estate agent.
A Korean Odyssey
Source: tvN
Ba Reum, a kind-hearted cop, and Moo Chi, a tough detective, unite to pursue The Predator, a psychopathic killer.
Mouse
Source: tvN
Moo Young, an enigmatic and seemingly indifferent person, meets Jin Kang and falls in love, revealing his innocent nature and quest for self-discovery
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Source: tvN