Heading 3

 Moupriya Banerjee

august 08, 2024

Korean

 10 sageuk K-dramas like IU's Moon Lovers

When a powerful mage stuck inside a blind woman’s body crosses paths with a young man from an elite family, she is asked to help him change his fate

Image: tvN

 Alchemy of Souls

When a Joseon King falls in love with a female shaman, their romance faces many obstacles, and political warfare

 Moon Embracing the Sun

Image: MBC

A group of young warriors named Hwarang receives training to protect the king amid political warfare and a greedy queen

 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image: KBS2

A modern-day chef mysteriously travels back to the Joseon era and gets trapped inside a tob-be-queen’s body

 Mr. Queen

Image: tvN

Set in a war-torn backdrop, this drama centers around a man’s return to his homeland after growing up in the States, when she falls in love with a Korean noblewoman

 Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

Featuring Ha Ji Won in the lead role, this drama is about a warrior woman who poses as a man and later gets caught between love for the Goreyo King and the emperor of the Yuan dynasty

 Empress Ki

Image: MBC

A princess who was abandoned as a child returns to the palace and joins hands with her twin sister to oppose a concubine who eyes the throne

 Queen Seondeok

Image: MBC

A young prince forms a close bond with his political eunuch, who turns out to be a woman posing as a man

Love in the Moonlight

Image: KBS

When a Joseon swordsman's family faces the wrath of a female assassins’ group, he disguises himself as a woman to find the truth

The Tale of Nokdu

Image: KBS

When a Joseon scholar rescues a princess, his life derails after she accuses him of stealing something from her

My Sassy Girl

Image: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here