10 sageuk K-dramas like IU's Moon Lovers
When a powerful mage stuck inside a blind woman’s body crosses paths with a young man from an elite family, she is asked to help him change his fate
Image: tvN
Alchemy of Souls
When a Joseon King falls in love with a female shaman, their romance faces many obstacles, and political warfare
Moon Embracing the Sun
Image: MBC
A group of young warriors named Hwarang receives training to protect the king amid political warfare and a greedy queen
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2
A modern-day chef mysteriously travels back to the Joseon era and gets trapped inside a tob-be-queen’s body
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
Set in a war-torn backdrop, this drama centers around a man’s return to his homeland after growing up in the States, when she falls in love with a Korean noblewoman
Mr. Sunshine
Image: tvN
Featuring Ha Ji Won in the lead role, this drama is about a warrior woman who poses as a man and later gets caught between love for the Goreyo King and the emperor of the Yuan dynasty
Empress Ki
Image: MBC
A princess who was abandoned as a child returns to the palace and joins hands with her twin sister to oppose a concubine who eyes the throne
Queen Seondeok
Image: MBC
A young prince forms a close bond with his political eunuch, who turns out to be a woman posing as a man
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS
When a Joseon swordsman's family faces the wrath of a female assassins’ group, he disguises himself as a woman to find the truth
The Tale of Nokdu
Image: KBS
When a Joseon scholar rescues a princess, his life derails after she accuses him of stealing something from her
My Sassy Girl
Image: SBS