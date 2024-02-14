Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

February 14, 2024

10 Sai Pallavi movies to watch

Sai Pallavi is playing a role of a young teacher who fights for her dad’s innocence in a rape case, but with tragic turns, the situation turns hostile

Gargi

Premam is a film that revolves around a man’s love life. The film stars Nivin Pauly and Madonna Sebastian alongside Sai Pallavi

Premam

The story revolves around the theme of reincarnation, starring Nani, Keerthi Shetty and Sai Pallavi

Shyam Singha Roy

Primarily a love story, it deals with the challenges of a romantic relationship. The cast includes Varun Tez and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles

Fidaa

The film is an action comedy. It revolves around Gangster Maari and Beeja, a criminal. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Aanandhi 

Maari 2

This film is a drama thriller revolving around a women, who gets hallucinations of her aborted foetus

Diya

Love story is a 2021 film, starring Sai and Naga Chaitanya. The story is about a couple that shifts from  village to a city in search of opportunities

Love story

MCA middle class Abbayi 

The story is an action-comedy. It revolves around Nani’s character who wants to protect his sister-in-law from a transport mafia. 

This story revolves around an autistic patient and a psychiatrist, with Farhaad Fasil and Sai Pallavi in lead roles 

Anukoni Athidhi

 Padi Padi Leche Manasu 

The story starts in Kolkata revolving around a couple who cross paths and navigate through the challenges of their budding relationship

