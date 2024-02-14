Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
February 14, 2024
10 Sai Pallavi movies to watch
Sai Pallavi is playing a role of a young teacher who fights for her dad’s innocence in a rape case, but with tragic turns, the situation turns hostile
Gargi
Image: IMDb
Premam is a film that revolves around a man’s love life. The film stars Nivin Pauly and Madonna Sebastian alongside Sai Pallavi
Image: IMDb
Premam
The story revolves around the theme of reincarnation, starring Nani, Keerthi Shetty and Sai Pallavi
Image: IMDb
Shyam Singha Roy
Primarily a love story, it deals with the challenges of a romantic relationship. The cast includes Varun Tez and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles
Fidaa
Image: IMDb
The film is an action comedy. It revolves around Gangster Maari and Beeja, a criminal. Sai Pallavi plays the role of Aanandhi
Maari 2
Image: IMDb
This film is a drama thriller revolving around a women, who gets hallucinations of her aborted foetus
Diya
Image: IMDb
Love story is a 2021 film, starring Sai and Naga Chaitanya. The story is about a couple that shifts from village to a city in search of opportunities
Love story
Image: IMDb
MCA middle class Abbayi
Image: IMDb
The story is an action-comedy. It revolves around Nani’s character who wants to protect his sister-in-law from a transport mafia.
This story revolves around an autistic patient and a psychiatrist, with Farhaad Fasil and Sai Pallavi in lead roles
Anukoni Athidhi
Image: IMDb
Padi Padi Leche Manasu
Image: IMDb
The story starts in Kolkata revolving around a couple who cross paths and navigate through the challenges of their budding relationship
